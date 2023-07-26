The Book Nook Concludes (7/26)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Hello everyone. This is it, the final thread of the Book Nook that I’m writing. I had an absolute blast coming up with prompts and using the ones you so kindly suggested, as well as the short-lived Book Club, but it’s time for me to focus on other things. I’m still very much a book nerd so I will definitely still be posting here.

With that in mind, I want to thank Man-in-the-moon-man for graciously taking over the Book Nook. I have no doubt you’ll do a fantastic job of it! Also, feel free to change anything up that you feel like changing. The Nook’s yours now.

As my final prompt (as always optional), I feel there can only be a single appropriate one: What title would you pick as your final ever book to read?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

