Sports Corner Watches ALL the Sports

Well, not all since I haven’t seen much hockey news of note. But we did or do have the Women’s World Cup, Wimbledon and the British Open, NFL training camp, MLB and WNBA action, prep for the FIBA (Basketball) Men’s World Cup, Lionel Messi in Miami, and MLB trade deadline. Plus NBA extensions, controversy at several colleges (ranging from serious matters at Northwestern and Georgia to some old school rule violations by Harbaugh), the pursuit of Mbappe by the Saudi League, and the sales of the Washington Football Team and the Charlotte Hornets. A lot to digest.

Though at the same time, sometimes things get real, and for a brief moment Bronny James (now thankfully doing better) had cardiac arrest during a game on Monday. Here’s hoping he will get a clean bill of health and can resume his hoops dreams safely.

