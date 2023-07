And it seems such a waste of time If that’s what it’s all about

Semi-Finals Results Match 1: “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” (47) vs. “Allentown” (19)

Match 2: “Only the Good Die Young” (34) vs. “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” (32) [collapse]

Voting end 25 July, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...