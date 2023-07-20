Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 20

Today’s contestants are:

Toula, a publishing consultant, got the unsanctioned Jeopardy! Club into the yearbook;

Nik, a social studies teacher, was named after a shelf at IKEA; and

David, an attorney, comes from a line of cantors and has almost perfect pitch. David is a two-day champ with winnings of $52,802.

Jeopardy!

A BY-THE-BOOK HOW TO // COFFEE, NOW // SPIDERS & SNAKES // CROSSWORD CLUES “W” // YOU’VE GOT SOME BAGGAGE// JOHN LENNON

DD1 – $1,000 – COFFEE, NOW – These 2 words on a bag of coffee mean its supply chain has been independently certified as meeting sustainability labor standards (Toula lost $1,800 from her score of $2,800.)

Scores at first break: David $1,600, Nik $0, Toula $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: David $4,000, Nik $1,400, Toula $2,000.

Double Jeopardy! B.C.-ING YOU // BEFORE & AFTER // SENATORS // A VACATION FROM POP CULTURE // A DEEP DIVE INTO… // THE DANUBE

DD2 – $1,200 – B.C.-ING YOU – 3 times was the charm for Carthage which lost all 3 of these wars against Rome between 264 & 146 B.C. (David added $2,000 to his total of $5,600 vs. $3,200 for Toula.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE DANUBE – The Danube’s middle course loves gates, running from the Hungarian Gates Gorge to Romania’s Iron Gate in these mountains (David added $2,000 to his score of $13,200 vs. $9,400 for Nik.)

David led at every break and was correct on both DDs in DJ, but couldn’t shake free to a comfortable margin, leading into FJ with $14,800 vs. $10,200 for Nik and $4,800 for Toula.

Final Jeopardy!

19TH CENTURY POEMS – The author of this unfinished epic poem was unsure if he wanted the title character to “end in hell—or in an unhappy marriage”

Only Toula was correct on FJ. Nik wisely wagered just $599 to shut out Toula, and took the win with $9,601 when David made the expected cover bet.

Final scores: David $9,199, Nik $9,601, Toula $9,590.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the 15-letter word beginning with W that’s a Hershey candy bar or a nonspecific object (“Whatchamacallit”) or the novel that mentions a sea-chest belonging to the old sailor, Billy Bones (“Treasure Island”).

DD wagering strategy: David made modest wagers of $2,000 on both of his DDs in DJ. If he had bet enough to give him a few hundred dollars more going into FJ, he would have had a large enough margin that he could have made a smaller bet on FJ and likely would have held on.

Judging the producers: They had two $400 clues as leftovers in DJ. If those clues had been played, there was enough value there to potentially put Toula over one-half of Nik’s score, which if that happened, likely would have won her the game.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is fair trade? (Toula said “free trade”) DD2 – What are Punic Wars? DD3 – What are Carpathians? FJ – What is “Don Juan”?

