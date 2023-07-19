Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 19, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! If it’s hot where you live, and you’re looking for something refreshing to eat, I recommend making some chilled somen noodles with dipping sauce. I made this dish the other day, and I’m planning to have it again tonight because it’s so good and perfect for a hot summer day. You can buy the dipping sauce if it’s available near you, but it’s also very easy to make your own. The toppings I used were simple: tamagoyaki, radishes, cucumber, green onion, and ginger. I used this Chopstick Chronicles recipe, but if you want more ideas for toppings check out Just One Cookbook.

Also, today is the one year anniversary of Yuzuru Hanyu turning pro! Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined all of the incredible things that he has done and accomplished in this one year. He is truly the greatest of all time, and I continue to feel incredibly lucky to be here at the same time as him. I look forward to another year of awesomeness! Thank you for everything, Yuzuru!

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

