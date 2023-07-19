The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #014: Elektra: Assassin

Frank Miller and Bill Sienkiewicz, at the height of their powers and industry clout, took advantage of the creative freedom offered by Marvel’s Epic imprint which allowed them to produce the highly experimental (and somewhat improvisational) eight-issue miniseries, E:A, a dark comedy taking aim at politics, spycraft, ninjas, and the media. We’ll discuss whether its cutting-edge approach to satire in 1987 holds up today, what this series suggests about the popularity and potential of the Elektra character, and why you probably shouldn’t worry too much about how this fits into Marvel Universe continuity.

Anchor

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Amazon/Audible

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...