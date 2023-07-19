Billy Joel Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results Match 1: “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” (42) vs “You May Be Right” (30)

Match 2: “New York State of Mind” (33) vs. “She’s Got a Way” (25)

Match 3: “Allentown” (32) vs. “The Stranger” (29)

Match 4: “Big Shot” (34) vs. “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” (33)

Match 5: “Only the Good Die Young” (54) vs. “Uptown Girl” (16)

Match 6: “My Life” (45) vs. “An Innocent Man” (16)

Match 7: “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” (38) vs. “The Longest Time” (32)

Match 8: “Piano Man” (35) vs. “Don’t Ask Me Why” (27) [collapse]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Allentown?” (32) in a very close match against “The Stranger” (29)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” (33) in a very close match againt “Big Shot” (34)

Biggest beatdown – “Only the Good Die Young” (54) beat “Uptown Girl” (16) by a whopping 38 votes.

Voting end 21 July, 10 PM EDT

