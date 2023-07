Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: what are your favorite memories with creative weaponry in games, and especially, for say, the Gravity Gun in Half Life 2, or the Rock-It Launcher in Fallout 3, or the slingshot in Stardew Valley, or the fused weapons in TOTK, what’s your favorite weird ammunition you’ve ever used in a game?

