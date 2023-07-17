Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 17

Here are today’s contestants:

Leann, a librarian, is 100% so far on Wordle;

Jerry, a retired elementary teacher, was hairier when he auditioned for Jeopardy! 50 years ago; and

Daniel, a contract compliance analyst, is wearing a lawyer’s suit that he got for free. Daniel is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,000.

Jeopardy!

TOM SWIFT TALES // WORLD ROYALTY // 6-LETTER WORDS // FISH PEOPLE // STATE FLAGS // WHAT’S THE NAME OF THAT TV SHOW?

DD1 – $1,000 – 6-LETTER WORDS – This poetic name for the land of Robert Burns is in the name of a Canadian province (Daniel lost $1,200 from his total of $3,400.)

Scores at first break: Daniel $2,200, Jerry $1,200, Leann $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Daniel $4,600, Jerry $1,600, Leann $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

THE NATIONAL RECORDING REGISTRY // DOUBLE TALK // WHO’S THAT POET? // I’LL “B” THERE // WITH BELLS ON // OPPENHEIMER

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – OPPENHEIMER – Oppenheimer wasn’t sure why he chose this name for a nuclear test site, but he did recall thinking of John Donne’s poems of death & resurrection, including the sonnet that begins, “Batter my heart, three-person’d God” (On the first clue of DJ, Jerry dropped $1,000 from his total of $1,600.)

DD3 – $2,000 – I’LL “B” THERE – Though the majority of this country’s population is Hutu, the Tutsi minority has historically held power there (Leann dropped into second by losing $2,200 from her score of $4,400.)

Everyone missed a DD and Daniel was barely on the plus side early in DJ, but he recovered well enough to carry the lead into FJ at $9,800 vs. $7,400 for Jerry and $4,200 for Leann.

Final Jeopardy!

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS- In 1867 he wrote to General Rousseau, “On arriving at Sitka…you will receive from the Russian commissioner the formal transfer”

Daniel and Jerry were correct on FJ, with Daniel adding $5,000 to win with $14,800 for a two-day total of $39,800.

Final scores: Daniel $14,800, Jerry $9,801, Leann $3,598

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In the Tom Swift category, no one guessed the “hog” Tom was “riding high on” in a 1910 novel was his “Motorcycle”.

FJ wagering strategy: By betting a flat $5,000, Daniel would have been tied with Jerry at the end of FJ if Jerry had bet everything. This is an example of why it’s never a terrible idea to go all-in from second place on FJ.

Ken’s Korner: In the opening, Ken made reference to how Daniel “collected his $25,000 prize” on Friday, which conjures images of him being presented with a large sack stuffed with money and a giant dollar sign on it.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Scotia? DD2 – What is Trinity? DD3 – What is Burundi? FJ – Who was Seward?

