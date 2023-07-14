Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! This means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – this time we’re covering comedy games! If it makes you laugh, it counts for this category.
What are your Top 5? What works for you in this genre and what doesn’t? If you don’t like this genre, tell us why it leaves you cold.
Genre-Savvy #17: Comedy
