Friday New Music 7/14

Look over here it’s Friday and there’s new music! I only see Palehound‘s new one out there for me, but I’m very excited to hear that.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— a kid named rufus – whatever works
— The Adolescents – Caesar Salad Days
— Alana Springsteen – Twenty Something: Figuring It Out
— Alaska Reid – Disenchanter
— Being Dead – When Horses Would Run
— Birdy – Portraits
— Blake Mills – Jelly Road
— Blondes – In Separation EP
— Blusher – Should We Go Dance? EP
— Bobby Darin – Bobby Darin Sings Doctor Doolittle (Reissue)
— Bobby Darin – Bobby Darin Sings the Shadow of Your Smile (Reissue)
— Bobby Darin – If I Were a Carpenter (Reissue)
— Bobby Darin – In a Broadway Bag (Reissue)
— Bobby Darin – Inside Out (Reissue)
— Brian May + Friends – Star Fleet Project (Deluxe Edition)
— Chance Peña – Lovers to Strangers EP
— Cher – It’s A Man’s World (Vinyl Reissue)
— Cinema Cinema – Mjölnir
— Claud – Supermodels
— Colter Wall – Little Songs
— Current Affairs – Off the Tongue
— Daniel Ellsworth – WHAT EP
— DDG – Maybe It’s Me…
— Disclosure – Alchemy
— Duane Betts – Wild & Precious Life
— End Reign – The Way of All Flesh is Decay
— Evile – The Unknown
— Far Caspian – The Last Remaining Light
— George Benson – Live At Montreux 1986
— glaive – i care so much that i dont care at all
— Gordon Lightfoot – At Royal Albert Hall
— Haviah Mighty – Crying Crystals
— IDMAN – Risk EP
— Ilhan Ersahin, Dave Harrington, and Kenny Wollesen – Your Head You Know EP
— J HUS – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
— John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy – Evenings at the Village Gate
— Kevitch – Secrets EP
— King Von – Grandson
— Kool & the Gang – People Just Wanna Have Fun
— Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror
— Lead Pony – Lead Pony
— Lil Tjay – 222
— Lindstrøm – Everyone Else is a Stranger
— Little Richard – The Complete Atlantic & Reprise Singles
— Lo Village – Yellow Brick Road
— Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real – Sticks and Stones
— Madge – ravepack EP
— Mahalia – IRL
— Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog – Connection
— Marshall Crenshaw – Field Day (Reissue)
— Mike Cooper – Life and Death in Paradise (Reissue)
— MisterWives – Nosebleeds
— MOODRING – Your Light Fades Away EP
— Moonshine Bandits – Pour Decisions
— Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne and DJ Python) – Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
— Neil Young – Official Release Series Volume 5
— Night Beats – Rajan
— Palehound – Eye on the Bat
— Peace Flag Ensemble – Astral Plains
— PVRIS – EVERGREEN
— R.E.M. – Around the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)
— R.E.M. – Collapse Into Now (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ravi Shankar – Shankar Family And Friends (Reissue)
— Rita Ora – You & I
— The Rolling Stones – Metamorphosis (Vinyl Reissue)
— Royston Langdon (of Spacehog) – President Alien
— Rusty Santos – New Wave in California
— Sally Potter – Pink Bikini
— Shapednoise – Absurd Matter
— Simona Castricum – SINK
— Snõõper – Super Snõõper
— Stella Santana – Distant EP
— Tech N9ne – BLISS
— Temple of Angels – Endless Pursuit
— Tessa Violet – My God!
— Tiny Leaves – Mynd
— Trap Girl – Diva’s Inferno EP
— Various Artists – Red Hot & Ra: Nuclear War REMIXES EP
— Vendetta – Black As Coal
— Voyager – Fearless In Love
— Weite – Assemblage
— WHOKILLEDXIX – Lore, Vol. 2 EP
— Zardonic – Superstars