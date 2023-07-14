Friday New Music 7/14

Look over here it’s Friday and there’s new music! I only see Palehound‘s new one out there for me, but I’m very excited to hear that.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— a kid named rufus – whatever works

— The Adolescents – Caesar Salad Days

— Alana Springsteen – Twenty Something: Figuring It Out

— Alaska Reid – Disenchanter

— Being Dead – When Horses Would Run

— Birdy – Portraits

— Blake Mills – Jelly Road

— Blondes – In Separation EP

— Blusher – Should We Go Dance? EP

— Bobby Darin – Bobby Darin Sings Doctor Doolittle (Reissue)

— Bobby Darin – Bobby Darin Sings the Shadow of Your Smile (Reissue)

— Bobby Darin – If I Were a Carpenter (Reissue)

— Bobby Darin – In a Broadway Bag (Reissue)

— Bobby Darin – Inside Out (Reissue)

— Brian May + Friends – Star Fleet Project (Deluxe Edition)

— Chance Peña – Lovers to Strangers EP

— Cher – It’s A Man’s World (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cinema Cinema – Mjölnir

— Claud – Supermodels

— Colter Wall – Little Songs

— Current Affairs – Off the Tongue

— Daniel Ellsworth – WHAT EP

— DDG – Maybe It’s Me…

— Disclosure – Alchemy

— Duane Betts – Wild & Precious Life

— End Reign – The Way of All Flesh is Decay

— Evile – The Unknown

— Far Caspian – The Last Remaining Light

— George Benson – Live At Montreux 1986

— glaive – i care so much that i dont care at all

— Gordon Lightfoot – At Royal Albert Hall

— Haviah Mighty – Crying Crystals

— IDMAN – Risk EP

— Ilhan Ersahin, Dave Harrington, and Kenny Wollesen – Your Head You Know EP

— J HUS – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

— John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy – Evenings at the Village Gate

— Kevitch – Secrets EP

— King Von – Grandson

— Kool & the Gang – People Just Wanna Have Fun

— Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror

— Lead Pony – Lead Pony

— Lil Tjay – 222

— Lindstrøm – Everyone Else is a Stranger

— Little Richard – The Complete Atlantic & Reprise Singles

— Lo Village – Yellow Brick Road

— Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real – Sticks and Stones

— Madge – ravepack EP

— Mahalia – IRL

— Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog – Connection

— Marshall Crenshaw – Field Day (Reissue)

— Mike Cooper – Life and Death in Paradise (Reissue)

— MisterWives – Nosebleeds

— MOODRING – Your Light Fades Away EP

— Moonshine Bandits – Pour Decisions

— Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne and DJ Python) – Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

— Neil Young – Official Release Series Volume 5

— Night Beats – Rajan

— Palehound – Eye on the Bat

— Peace Flag Ensemble – Astral Plains

— PVRIS – EVERGREEN

— R.E.M. – Around the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)

— R.E.M. – Collapse Into Now (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ravi Shankar – Shankar Family And Friends (Reissue)

— Rita Ora – You & I

— The Rolling Stones – Metamorphosis (Vinyl Reissue)

— Royston Langdon (of Spacehog) – President Alien

— Rusty Santos – New Wave in California

— Sally Potter – Pink Bikini

— Shapednoise – Absurd Matter

— Simona Castricum – SINK

— Snõõper – Super Snõõper

— Stella Santana – Distant EP

— Tech N9ne – BLISS

— Temple of Angels – Endless Pursuit

— Tessa Violet – My God!

— Tiny Leaves – Mynd

— Trap Girl – Diva’s Inferno EP

— Various Artists – Red Hot & Ra: Nuclear War REMIXES EP

— Vendetta – Black As Coal

— Voyager – Fearless In Love

— Weite – Assemblage

— WHOKILLEDXIX – Lore, Vol. 2 EP

— Zardonic – Superstars

