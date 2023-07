Good morning and good Wednesday to you, Politicados. Today I’ll be off starting my brand new job! I probably shouldn’t Avocado on the job (not that that stopped me before…), so I’ll probably be less visible in the PT going forward. Everyone cross your fingers for me that this job doesn’t suck! But I’ll still continue putting together your Wednesday PT and popping up when I can.

Be kind and thoughtful today. And I guess do your job. Cheers.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...