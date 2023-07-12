Secret Invasion Episode 4 Discussion

Announced previously as part of the expansive slate of titles coming to Disney+ for Marvel Studios, the Secret Invasion project is one that I’ve been quite keen on. It’s got a strong cast in those returning from previous films for obvious reasons but it’s also expanded on that well while playing with a familiar idea from the comics that we’re curious to see how it’ll be reworked and adapted into the MCU.

The series is underway on the Disney+ service with its June 21st, 2023 premiere for it. With the fourth episode now live, we’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts on it!

The series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos along with Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clark, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Olivia Colman have also joined the project with their roles under wrap.

Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim are on board to direct the project for the Disney+ streaming service. Bezucha worked recently on Let Him Go while Selim worked on The Looming Tower for Hulu. They’ll be working from scripts written by Kyle Bradstreet, who worked on a lot of Mr. Robot.

Comic Plot Concept: The shape-shifting Skrulls have been infiltrating the Earth for years, replacing many of Marvel’s heroes with impostors, setting the stage for an all-out invasion.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...