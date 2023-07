Again. I feel like I’ve been traveling since January. Probably because I have been traveling since January.

This is my last trip for a bit. I’m at a writing retreat. If you see me on here, chase me off!! I’m not supposed to be messing around online. Unless something really huge happens. In which case I will be. But I still shouldn’t be.

Y’all have been doing really well lately, I’m proud of the good conversations we’ve maintained. Keep it up!

