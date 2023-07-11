New Game Releases 07/11/23 – 07/17/23

We’re in week two of the “New” New Game Releases, what do you think so far? Things are pretty light, once again, as the game companies probably try to grapple with the same thing we’re all grappling with, less money in our pockets and higher costs for goods. CAPITALISM!

Anyway, Oxenfree II looks exactly like its predecessor, great; the first game was awesome. For you online co-op shooter fans out there, Capcom has Exoprimal, one of the dumbest looking games in a while. I’m SURE the servers will still be online next year *WINK*. I could always use more Atelier games to sit unopened on my game shelf (my mounting credit card debt disagrees). Jagged Alliance is giving off some “red state” vibes for all the Republican dad’s out there, while Gravity Circuit is poised to make me feel like I’m in 6th grade again (no, not sad and depressed, excited to escape my sad and depressing world). Finally, FINALLY, we have the long-awaited next installment to the Operation Wolf franchise that I know we’ve all been eagerly awaiting, particularly in VR.

Oh, an no video this week. I got sick AND I injured my foot; classic. There’ll probably be one next week, or not.

Top Releases :

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch) – Releases Jul. 12th

Developed by: Night School Studio

Published by: Netflix Games

Exoprimal (PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jul. 14th

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch) – Releases Jul. 13th

Developed by: Gust

Published by: Koei Tecmo

Jagged Alliance 3 (PC) – Releases Jul. 14th

Developed by: Haemimont Games

Published by: THQ Nordic

Gravity Circuit (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch) – Releases Jul. 13th

Developed by: Domesticated Ant Games

Published by: PID GAmes

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR (PC/PSVR2) – Releases Jul. 13th

Developed by: VIRTUALLYZ GAMING

Published by: Microids

Expansions :

The only major expansion this week is wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass. As with previous waves, this will feature eight new courses for the game, seven being old favorites, and one being brand new. On top of the courses you’ll also receive four new playable characters. Hooray!

New Courses

– Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii)

– Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)

– Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)

– Squeaky Clean Spring (New)

– Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

– Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash)

– Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

– Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

New Playable Characters

– Birdo

– Petey Piranha

– Wiggler

– Kamek

Notable Releases from 10, 20, and 30 years ago :

This week’s notable titles are all absolute treasures, among the best games ever made; truly. Each one is a highlight in the RPG genre, both Eastern and Western. Shin Megami Tensei IV continued to raise the reputation of Atlus’ flagship series in North America & Europe, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was the first RPG in the Star Wars universe and showed that BioWare could do science fiction as just as well as fantasy (which they’d prove even further with Mass Effect), and Shining Force, with its stellar graphics and unique tactical combat game play (not many of those were around on consoles in the 90’s), was a great addition to the Sega Genesis library.

As far as notable films, I have a soft spot for Pacific Rim (which is clearly inspired by Evangelion), and can we just say a big “thank you” to Rookie of the Year for putting the phrase “funky butt loving” into the lexicon? I’m not really a big fan of any of the album releases, but I did have a great time dancing to Fannypack’s “Hey Mami” on Dance Central back when the Kinect was still a thing.

Shin Megami Tensei IV (3DS) – Released Jul. 16th, 2013: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: Pacific Rim – Starring Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, and Charlie Day

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: Sarah Bareilles – The Blessed Unrest

*Click here to listen to the album*

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Xbox) – Released Jul. 16th, 2003: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen – Starring Sean Connery, Shane West, Stuart Townsend, Peta Wilson, Naseeruddin Shah, Tony Curran, and Jason Flemyng

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: Fannypack – So Stylistic

*Click here to listen to the album*

Shining Force (Genesis) – Released Jul. 13th, 1993: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: Rookie of the Year – Starring Thomas Ian Nicholas, Gary Busey, Dan Hedaya, and Daniel Stern

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: Toni Braxton – Toni Braxton

*Click here to listen to album*

