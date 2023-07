Barriss Offee was a female Mirialan Jedi Knight. She fought in the Clone Wars with her master Luminara Unduli. She eventually became disillusioned with the Jedi Order and orchestrated a terror attack on the Jedi Temple.

Non-canonically, she was allowed to continue remaining in the Jedi order (somehow) and eventually was killed on Felucia alongside Aalya Secura as part of General Order 66.

