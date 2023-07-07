Job Rants Thread – 7/7/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

I hope everyone had a good week, and that our Americados enjoyed both the holiday, and the time off. Me? I’m good, thanks for asking. Not a lot to talk about, today, but maybe in the coming weeks. Will they be good, will they be bad? Who knows? But you’ll be hearing about them, regardless. I’m not why you’re here, anyway. The table’s reserved, the Happy Hour crowds are shuffling in, and the overly-prepared and unnaturally-hued drinks are half-off for the next 30 min. Let’s get ranting!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Shorter weeks don’t necessarily mean shorter deadlines. Good luck!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...