July 2023 TV Preview – Streaming

Hulu

The Ashley Madison Affair

This limited series chronicles the rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the dating website aimed at marriage cheats. Pioneers in outrageous viral advertising, the company stops at nothing to gain publicity and by 2015 it appears to be on the brink of world domination. Then a team of hackers expose the intimate sexual secrets of millions of members, with devastating consequences. But in the aftermath of the data breach, are the site’s adulterous users the only ones with dirty secrets?

Premieres July 7th

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is a love story in reverse. Jen Faison says she thought she had found her happy ending with her college sweetheart, a beloved high school teacher named Spencer Herron. However, their seemingly perfect life implodes one spring afternoon when Faison discovers that behind her fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault. The program features emotional interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties. This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.

Premieres July 11th

Futurama

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

Premieres July 24th

Mother Undercover

The gripping new four-part docu-series Mother Undercover tells the tales of four courageous mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. Across four captivating episodes, audiences will witness the extraordinary lengths mothers will go to protect their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, these four mothers transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations and taking matters into their own hands. Mother Undercover showcases the strength and resilience of these women who give new meaning to the saying “a mother’s love knows no bounds.”

Premieres July 27th

Amazon Prime

The Horror of Dolores Roach

The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence, and she returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. Dolores reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

Starring: Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, K. Todd Freeman, Kita Updike, Cyndi Lauper

Premieres July 7th

HBO Max

Full Circle

An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

Starring: Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes, Dennis Quaid

Premieres July 13th

Project Greenlight: A New Generation

A reinvention of the critically acclaimed original Miramax Television and HBO series, Project Greenlight focuses on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Executive Producer Issa Rae along with Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood serve as mentors throughout the season. Project Greenlight pulls back the curtain on the filmmaking process from start to finish, offering a unique, 360-look into selected director Meko Winbush’s experience as she directs her first feature film, Gray Matter

Premieres July 13th

Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen. The action-packed animated anthology draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

Starring: Florence Kasumba, Kehinde Bankole, Pearl Thusi, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Sheila Munyiva, Stycie Waweru, Candice Modiselle, Lillian Dube, Clementine Mosimane, Mandisa Nduna, Tumi Morake, Sne Dladla, Tyson Ngubeni, Nasty C, Gigi Lamayne

Premieres July 5th

Peacock

Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Joe Seanoa

Premieres July 27th

Paramount+

Special Ops: Lioness

Special Ops: Lioness, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Donald Westfield, enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Olivera, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier.

Premieres July 23rd

Crunchyroll

Reign of the 7 Spellblades

It’s springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, and new students are beginning their first year. Among them are a skilled and studious boy, Oliver, and a headstrong samurai girl, Nanao. They soon form a unique bond in the halls of Kimberly, but this picturesque school isn’t what it seems. Dark secrets and endless danger lurk behind every corner. Can these wizards make it to graduation alive?!

Premieres July 7th

Liar Liar

“Academy” is a school island where students compete against each other in a duel called “game” to determine their rank. Hiroto Shinohara got the top score ever in the entrance exam to the school island, which is the most difficualt in Japan, and beat last year’s absolute champion, Sarasa Saionji, on the first day of transferring to the school. He becomes the “Seven Star,” who reigns supreme, faster than any other in history. In order for him to fulfill his purpose on the island, he has to stay at the top even if it’s a lie. To do so, he’ll use anything, including cheating by Himeji, the beautiful maid who assists him as her master, and his complicity with Saionji, who is actually a fake lady. Win it all with lies and intelligence! The school brain game begins now!

Premieres July 8th

Netflix

Unknown

Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

Premieres July 3rd

My Happy Marriage

Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.

Premieres July 5th

Fatal Seduction

A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

Starring: Frances Sholto-Douglas, Keenan Arrison, Kgomotso Christopher, Liza Scholtz, Lunathi Mampofu, Nat Ramabulana, Ngele Ramulondi, Prince Grootboom, Rizelle Januk, Thapelo Mokoena

Premieres July 7th

Quarterback

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season.

Premieres July 12th

Burn the House Down

To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home.

Starring: Mei Nagano, Kyoka Suzuki

Premieres July 13th

Survival of the Thickest

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont. Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Michelle Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

Starring: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, asha Smith, Taylor Selé, Garcelle Beauvais, Marouane Zotti, Liza Treyger, Anissa Felix, Anthony Michael Lopez, Monnae Michaell, Usama Siddiquee, Allan K. Washington, Becca Blackwell, Peppermint, J. Riley Jr., Anna George, Michelle Visage, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Ambre Anderson

Premieres July 13th

Dew Drop Diaries

From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

Premieres July 24th

Captain Fall

A goofy, gullible sea captain is hired to helm a high-end cruise ship and becomes the perfect fall guy for an illicit smuggling operation.

Starring: Jason Ritter, Christopher Meloni, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Anthony Carrigan, Alejandro Edda, Adam Devine, Trond Fausa.

Premieres July 28th

