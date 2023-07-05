Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 5

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Anji, a social media coordinator, is a “cool aunt” who has been outgrown;

Aubrey, a high school English teacher, is from a family of teachers; and

Kate, a corporate communications specialist, sings, plays cello and is from a musical family. Kate is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,513.

Jeopardy!

BORN ON THE 5th OF JULY // ALL SHAPES & SIZES // U.S. CITY OF THE BOOK // OPPOSITES // ART & ARTISTS // WORLD OF FOOD

DD1 – $1,000 – U.S. CITY OF THE BOOK – “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”: Go South! (Kate lost $201 from her score of $800.)

Scores at first break: Kate $199, Aubrey $1,000, Anji $1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Kate $1,799, Aubrey $200, Anji $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIONS’ LAST MONARCHS // RHYMING PHRASES // MEMOIRS // RELIGION // MATH ABBREVIATIONS & SYMBOLS // WHO ARE “U”?

DD2 – $1,600 – RHYMING PHRASES – Meaning by any mean necessary, this 5-word phrase ends with a shepherd’s tool. (Aubrey dropped $1,400 from his total of $8,200 vs. $4,999 for Kate.)

DD3 – $1,600 – RELIGION – In this religious group, “High Church”, such as the Oxford Movement, is more like Catholicism & “Low Church” is less so (Kate added $1,101 to her score of $5,799 vs. $6,800 for Aubrey.)

Kate took a small lead with a correct response to DD3, but didn’t score again in the rest of DJ, so Aubrey regained first place into FJ at $11,200 vs. $6,900 for Kate and $4,800 for Anji.

Final Jeopardy!

AFRICAN COUNTRIES – Nicknamed “the kingdom in the sky”, this landlocked nation is the only country in the world to lie entirely above 4,000 feet

Only Anji was correct on FJ, adding $4,000 to win with $8,800.

Final scores: Kate $0, Aubrey $8,599, Anji $8,800.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In the category about last names starting with “U”, no one knew the Indy 500-winning racing family of Bobby, Al and Al Jr. are the Unsers.

Ken’s Korner: He was clearly interested in talking about Kate’s musical family, as the conversation went on for about 40 seconds, unusual for a Jeopardy! contestant interview. This length, along with a high number of Triple Stumpers, might have contributed to there being a leftover at the end of DJ.

Oddity dept.: As a result of Kate’s wager of $201 on DD1, a couple of times she showed a score of -$1.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Savannah? DD2 – What is by hook or by crook? DD3 – What is Episcopalianism (Church of England, Anglicanism)? FJ – What is Lesotho?

