New Game Releases 07/04/23 – 07/10/23

This ain’t what I thought it would be. This is the saddest Summer ever.

Text

Top Releases :

Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch) – Releases Jul. 7th

Developed by: Nihon Falcom

Published by: NIS America

Gimmick! Special Edition (PS4/Switch) – Releases Jul. 6th

Developed by: City Connection

Published by: Bitwave Games

GYLT (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jul. 6th

Developed by: Tequila Works

Published by: Tequila Works

Feeble Light (PC – Maybe?/PS4/PS5/Switch) – Releases Jul. 6th

Developed by: Panda Indie Studio

Published by: Eastasiasoft Limited

Notable Releases from 10, 20, and 30 years ago :

This week’s notable titles helped usher in the middle of the Summer season, coming out in that dead period around the Fourth of July holiday. Of the three, I think Dota 2 is, by far, the most well known and successful. Not to say that Samurai Shodown is a slouch, it is a very popular franchise with multiple entries, but it doesn’t have that Dota 2 money. Our 20 year old title, Silent Line: Armored Core, is the typical release schedule for the franchise; one mainline title, one sequel with the same numbering but with a new story. In this case, Silent Line is the sequel to Armored Core 3, but had the numbering removed for its North American release. It’s an okay game, nothing special there. A port for the PSP came out a few years later, both are out of print and expensive; fuck ’em.

How about those notable films and albums, eh? It took just ten years for Johnny Depp to go from being one of the most beloved actors in the world to one the most hated, impressive feat. The Firm showed that back in 1993, people would actually go to the theatre to watch a movie that didn’t have super heroes. Although, aren’t lawyers the REAL super heroes? Let’s give it up for lawyers. Anyway, this is what Notable Releases will be now, deal with it. Oh, and you’re welcome for now having that song by The Darkness stuck in your head all day.

Dota 2 (PC) – Released Jul. 9th, 2013: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: The Lone Ranger – Starring Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: Jay-Z – Magna Carta…Holy Grail

*Click here to listen to the album*

Silent Line: Armored Core (PS2) – Released Jul. 15th, 2003: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – Starring Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Geoffrey Rush

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: The Darkness – Permission to Land

*Click here to listen to the album*

Samurai Shodown (Arcade) – Released Jul. 7th, 1993: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: The Firm – Starring Tom Cruise, Gene Hackman, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Holly Hunter, and Ed Harris

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: U2 – Zooropa

*Click here to listen to album*

Andy Tuttle If you like what I’m doing here consider supporting me on Patreon. You can also find me on Twitter and GG. I eat a lot of corndogs.



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...