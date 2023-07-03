Weekly Games Thread Makes a Thing Go Right

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: What are some of your favorite cooperative experiences in gaming? I’d like to keep this as broad as possible and inclusive to those who typically don’t play multiplayer, so if you have something in your mind that only kinda fits, please feel free to share!

The unique co op mode in Portal 2 is a big one for me, it’s very charming and satisfying and it’s so cool to have it be such a completely separate unique thing from the main story where bolted on co op would be totally out of place.

Please look forward to the big summer event season news roundup coming this Wednesday, July 5th! Happy gaming!

