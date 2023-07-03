July 2023 TV Preview – Network & Cable

ABC

The Prank Panel

The Prank Panel lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

Premieres July 9th

CW

The Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982

An inside look back at the greatest geek year in cinema ever, 1982, with stars, directors, writers, producers, critics and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such classic films as E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Tron, and many more. Filled with exclusive interviews, rare behind the scenes footage and incredible never before seen clips in a fun, lively, no holds barred celebration of the legendary moviegoing year, Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 will take viewers behind the scenes of the biggest and most influential movies ever made at a time when fandom was in its infancy.

Premieres July 8th

Fantastic Friends

Actors and twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps travel the globe to meet spellbinding guests, explore enchanting cities and take on phenomenal challenges, while managing all kinds of mischief along the way.

Premieres July 18th

Son of a Critch

Son of a Critch is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child – who is much older inside than his 11 years – using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world.

Starring: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Malcolm McDowell, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo

Premieres July 24th

Run the Burbs

Th series follows the Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs. Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit. Because together, nothing can beat phamily.

Starring: Andrew Phung, Rahkee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino

Premieres July 31st

PBS

Human Footprint

In Human Footprint, Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton travels the world to explore our global impact. In his quest, Shane discovers that although we often tell ourselves what it means to be human, the clearest vision of who we are emerges from what we do. In that way, Human Footprint is a journey not only to understand our human impacts, but to explore our human nature. Earth is home to more than 10 million species. Yet the actions of one species – humans – affect every other. The planet has never experienced anything like it: a single species that dominates and reshapes the world. We occupy vast cities covering 10 percent of Earth’s land. Much of the rest we’ve covered with farms and pastures. We extract energy and raw materials from the Earth, divert and block rivers, and harvest food from the sea. We transport our bodies, products, and other species around the globe at will. And we do it not simply in service of basic biological needs, but to satisfy other, uniquely human desires… power, self-expression, curiosity. Our insatiable minds have driven us to explore the tallest mountains and the depths of the ocean, to investigate the diversity of life and the fabric of the cosmos, and even to look inward and grapple with consciousness itself. We’ve cracked the genetic code and can read and rewrite DNA at will. And we’ve created music, art, literature, and culture of remarkable beauty. Yet for all of our ingenuity, our species can also be stubbornly short-sighted.

Premieres July 5th

D.I. Ray

When D.I. Rachita Ray, a British Asian policewoman new to homicide is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realizes the suspects can’t be guilty. The evidence against the two brothers from a British Hindu family is flimsy at best. Her attempts at conveying this to her superiors and her colleagues fall on deaf ears, hidden biases and a keenness to wrap the case up mean no one is listening to her.

Starring: Parminder Nagra, Ian Puleston-Davies, Jessica Temple, Gemma Whelan, Steve Oram, Sam Baker-Jones, Peter Bankolé, Michael Socha, Patrick Baladi, Dinita Gohil, Witney White, Naomi Yang

Premieres July 9th

Southern Storytellers

Celebrate Southern identity through the eyes of contemporary creators of literature, music, film and television, including authors Jesmyn Ward, Michael Twitty, Angie Thomas and David Joy; poets Jericho Brown and Natasha Trethewey; songwriters Jason Isbell, Lyle Lovett, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Adia Victoria, Amanda Shires, Thao Nguyen and Justin Moore; songwriter/screenwriter/actor Billy Bob Thornton and songwriter/actress Mary Steenburgen; and screenwriters Qui Nguyen and Michael Waldron.

Premieres July 18th

Freeform

Praise Petey

The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.

Starring: Annie Murphy, John Cho, Kiersey Clemons, Stephen Root, Amy Hill, Christine Baranski

Premieres July 21st

Bravo

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

The Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting “Real Housewives” icons Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to help spruce up their small town that was devastated by the pandemic, which has a population just shy of 7,000

Premieres July 9th

Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.

Starring: Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid

Premieres July 6th

WeTV

Breaking the Ice

The eight hour-long episodes follow Washington DC area-based ice skating champion, Rory Flack, and her groundbreaking journey to lead the first all diverse, competitive synchronized ice skating team.

Premieres July 6th

HGTV

Flip the Strip

The sweltering Las Vegas heat is nothing compared to the smoldering stars of the male revue stage show Australia’s Thunder from Down Under who will launch their home renovation business. Headliners by night and expert tradesman by day, Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin will work with celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone to turn their clients’ humdrum homes into glitzy desert oases. The six hour-long episodes will feature over-the-top casino-inspired style, including decadent chandeliers, imaginative bar setups, custom statement balustrades and one abstract art piece involving paint and a shirtless dancer that must be seen to be believed. Along the way the guys will drop some “Aussie-isms” into their vernacular that will illustrate the ups and downs of each renovation.

Premieres July 10th

Barbie Dream House Challenge

The four-part event series hosted by supermodel, designer, author and entrepreneur Ashley Graham will feature eight teams of HGTV superstars and one celebrated Food Network chef as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. And, one passionate Barbie fan will win a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover staycation in the completed home.

Premieres July 16th

A&E

Secrets of Miss America

Told by pageant insiders—including more than 20 former Miss Americas—whistleblowers, contemporary contestants, executives and critics, “Secrets of Miss America” delves into the long-kept secrets of America’s oldest beauty pageant.

Premieres July 10th

National Geographic

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins follows travel journalist Jeff Jenkins as he travels the world testing the limits of his physical abilities — from attempting to climb 70 foot mountain faces, to rafting class 5 rapids, to sailing in a windstorm at the end of the world. Throughout his global odyssey Jeff makes deep connections with locals and learns not just about the world, but also about himself.

Premieres July 9th

Lifetime

V.C. Andrews’ Dawn

Dawn follows the story of Dawn Longchamp, who after growing up in humble surroundings with a very hardworking and loving family suddenly has everything she loves ripped away from her when she is thrust into a new family whose dark and twisted secrets change the course of her life forever. As Dawn struggles to fit in, her wicked grandmother Lillian Cutler (Mills) rules her life with an iron fist and inflicts cruel punishments when Dawn does not follow her strict orders. When Dawn finds herself entrenched in the mysteries surrounding the family, it becomes clear that a dark and unescapable curse looms over the Cutlers.

Starring: Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills, Fran Drescher, Joey McIntyre, Jesse Metcalfe, Khobe Clarke

Quick Thoughts: Call me naive but I really did think that once we left the Flowers in the Attic universe, there would be less incest. Nope.

Premieres July 8th

HBO

The Golden Boy

By the age of 19, Oscar De La Hoya was an Olympic boxing gold medalist, a multi-world title-winning professional boxer, a hometown hero and a role model to his Mexican-American community in East Los Angeles. Nicknamed “The Golden Boy,” De La Hoya – with his good looks, electric charisma, and heartfelt story of winning Olympic gold for his dying mother — rocketed to national prominence as a superstar both in and outside the ring. But all was not what it appeared to be behind that polished facade. Told in De La Hoya’s own words through a series of candid interviews with him and those closest to him, and featuring rare archival footage, The Golden Boy peels back the layers of this celebrated yet complicated figure, exploring his triumphs and turmoil to reveal a man struggling to come to terms with lifelong demons and the impossible burden of a nickname he couldn’t live up to.

Premieres July 24th

Showtime

Goliath

Three-part documentary series examining the historic life, career and impact of Wilt Chamberlain. One of the greatest and most misunderstood athletes of all time, Chamberlain changed the game of basketball, breaking records and racial barriers along the way while conforming to his own standards on and off the court. From his unparalleled athleticism to his pioneering achievements, Wilt Chamberlain was an icon who lived his life on an epic scale.

Premieres July 16th

