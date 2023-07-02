Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra – Chapter 3

Another night, another fruitless endeavour for the citizens of the city. And as before, though many went to their homes to sleep, others could not, as there were many things that needed to be done before they could rest easy.

The aye-aye spirit felt more comfortable at night, with fewer humans around. He felt like he could be himself and not have to constantly deal with the stares he would get or get berated for staring at others just as intently. Even when he tried to protect them, they did not understand his intentions.

“These humans are so bothersome,” he muttered to himself. “So whiny, so smelly. At least Stinky treated us with some respect.” He sighed softly. “I miss that human.”

Just then, a stranger appeared before him.

“Who are you? Go away, human!”

“How about you go away, spirit?”

The aye-aye raced towards them, hoping to possess the stranger’s body–if he stayed in there long enough, it might kill them.

But the assailant was quick and managed to elude the spirit. The aye-aye turned around, searching for his attacker, but he could not see them.

Then from behind, he heard, “Should have stayed in the spirit world, buddy.”

And in an instant, the aye-aye was no longer in the physical world. But he knew that somewhere, someone would carry on his legacy.

Goat/Aye-aye spirit has died. He was Bolin (jailer).

The morning paper had the headline reading, “Ay Ay Ay! Aye-Aye’s Misanthropy Missed by Many!” In the back was an advertisement with a mysterious mask stating “Equality” and nothing more. Beside it was another ad showing a fierce, confident woman with metal-plated armour pointing at the reader saying, “I want YOU to join the Earth Empire!” These factions had started to make their presence known, some with their ultimate goals closer than they were before.

Unbeknownst to all, something was close to happening. What it was and whether it was good or bad remained unclear, but a change would soon come that would potentially have an everlasting effect on the world.

Number of benders: 6

Number of recruits in Kuvira’s Earth Empire (not including Kuvira): 1

Players April Zhu Li (inventor/lover) Sic Anna Lieutenant (Equalist/SK) Turkey MSD Copywight Abby Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Marlowe Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Jake Lamb Varrick (inventor/lover) Raven Queequeg Wasp Kim Goat Bolin (jailer) Eleanor Stars Josephus Nuka Lindsay Hoho Moolissa Nate [collapse]

Roles Citizens of Republic City (Town): Ordinary citizens (vanilla town) – No power except to vote. They will win when the Red Lotus and Equalists are defeated.

Korra (vigilante/healer) – Can use one of 3 actions per night: firebending to kill someone, waterbending to stop someone from being killed, OR chi-bending to restore someone’s bending ability (this can only work on someone who has already lost their ability—chi-bending and waterbending will not stop a bender from having their ability taken by Amon that night). She cannot choose herself as a target, nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights.

Bolin (jailer) – can block someone from performing and being affected by any night actions. He cannot jail himself nor can he jail the same person on two consecutive nights.

Mako (role investigator) – Can see if someone is a bender or not. Korra, Bolin, Tenzin, Kuvira, and the Red Lotus will read as ‘bender’, everyone else will read as ‘non-bender’ (Mako counts as a bender as well) . If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending.

. If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending. Tenzin (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action. Will not be told how many actions their target is involved with, nor whether they are performing an action or having an action performed on them.

Asami (backup) – If one of Korra, Bolin, Mako, or Tenzin dies, Asami will take their place (if more than one dies on the same night, her role will be determined by RNG). She will not replace any of them if their power is taken from them, only if one of them dies. Because she is not a bender, if she is targeted by Amon, she will die. If Asami replaces Korra, she will not be able to restore anyone’s bending, only kill/heal. Order of the Red Lotus (Wolves): Each night, the Red Lotus will assign one of their members to kill and one to roleblock. The kill can be assigned to any member, but only those who are benders can roleblock; therefore, if there are no members with bending ability left, the Order will lose their roleblocking ability. They will win when the Avatar is dead and their numbers are equal to all the other players combined. Zaheer

P’Li

Ming-Hua

Ghazan Independent Roles: Equalists (SKs): The Equalists want to rid the world of bending. They will win when there are no more benders. Amon (role remover) – Can strip a bender of their power for the rest of the game (unless it is restored by Korra). If a non-bender is targeted, they will die. Amon cannot target the same player on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with the Lieutenant.

Lieutenant – If Amon dies, the Lieutenant will become a standard SK, with the same win condition (i.e. will win when there are no more benders). Shares a chat with Amon. Varrick and Zhu Li (Inventors/Lovers): Varrick and Zhu Li will share a chat and choose to give one tool to anyone they’re willing to work with, to be used the next night–one investigative power, one jailing power, one power to kill. Their win condition is to survive to the end of the game. If one dies, the other will as well. Kuvira (Recruiter): Kuvira wishes to unite her people and reclaim the United Republic of Nations as part of her Earth Empire. Each night, she will attempt to recruit citizens to join her cause–she can only recruit VT, Bolin, Varrick, and Zhu Li (note: Kuvira’s recruits will know her identity upon recruitment but will not share a chat). Kuvira and her recruits will win if she is still alive at the end of the game and if she and her recruits form the majority of living players. She can win alongside town if her win condition occurs simultaneously with town’s, but cannot win if any other faction’s win condition is met before hers. If Kuvira dies, the Earth Empire will be dissolved and all recruits will only win with their original win condition. [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without the mod’s permission. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Order of actions: Jailing, Roleblocking, Healing/Chi-bending, Recruitment, Inventor, Investigation/Motion Detecting, Kills/Role Removing Ties will result in no kill. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will only be activated after everyone has voted. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Monday, July 3 at 4 PM MDT.

