Nimona Spoiler Space

I would have posted this a couple of days ago, but sometimes I forget that I can post threads myself now. Based on ND Stevenson’s webcomic-turned-graphic-novel of the same name, production on Nimona originally began at Blue Sky Studios and was announced in 2017. When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, they shut down Blue Sky and canceled the film in 2021. Fortunately, Netflix revived the project and it was released on June 30th. The story of a disgraced knight and the shapeshifter determined to be his villainous sidekick, the film is a frenetic and humorous adventure. Share any and all thoughts you may have on the movie here, and be aware that spoilers are allowed.

