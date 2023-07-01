The WPT is Native to Forests and Shrublands

This weeks’s bird is the Himalayan monal. It is a pheasant which lives at relatively high altitudes of 2,100–4,500 m (6,900–14,800 ft) in the forests and shrublands of Nepal, where it is the national bird. I insist that everyone have a good weekend.
