Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra – Chapter 2

Night fell on the city, and the citizens, less than enthused about the results of the day, went to their respective homes to sleep. But there were more than a few who remained restless, ever ready to fight their own good fight.

Of course, some were not trying to put up a fight. In fact, Joo Dee was doing her best to convince everyone (and herself) that there was no conflict at all.

As she made her way along the sidewalk, someone approached her and she turned towards them.

“Oh hello. If you wanted me to give you a tour, I’d be happy to give you one tomorrow.”

“But there is no tomorrow for you,” the stranger replied.

Joo Dee’s eyes went wide and instantly she began to run, as fast as she could, cutting quickly around the corners until she thought she had lost them.

As she turned the last corner, she ran into someone and she screamed.

“Hey, there, Joo Dee, what’s wrong?” Ma-Ti asked, concerned.

“Oh Ma-Ti, it’s just you,” she panted, trying to catch her breath. “There’s someone out there who’s trying to kill me.”

“But why would they want to kill you? We haven’t done anything wrong.”

“And yet you still stand in our way,” the stranger said, appearing out of nowhere.

“Don’t worry, Joo Dee. They won’t stand a chance against our HEART!”

But as Ma-Ti was about to activate the Heart Ring, he realized that he wasn’t wearing it.

“Looking for something?” The stranger asked, dangling the ring at eye level.

“No!” Ma-Ti cried. And before he could take a step to try and retrieve it, suddenly both he and Joo Dee were struck down.

Lying on the ground, struggling to breathe, Ma-Ti turned to Joo Dee and saw her in pain, panicking, gasping for air. He knew that neither of them had much longer to live, but he couldn’t stand to see her suffer, and wanting to help her in any way he could, he chose to do the only thing that he knew would make it go away for her.

Ma-Ti dragged himself along the ground to be next to Joo Dee. Wincing, he braced himself as he uttered the words he promised he would never say to her.

“Joo Dee…the Earth King has invited you…to Lake Laogai.” As he let out his final, cursed words, feeling only shame and disgust with himself, Ma-Ti’s eyes watered before being consumed by darkness.

Joo Dee’s eyes dilated, her body no longer writhing in pain, any thoughts of fear and regret immediately cast aside. In her final breath she whispered, “I’m…honoured…to accept…his invitation…” and then no more.

Lamb/Joo Dee and April/Ma-Ti have died. They were Varrick and Zhu Li (inventors/lovers).

Elsewhere in the city, people trying to enjoy the night life were being terrorized by a strange creature–one that they had never seen before, even out in the wilderness. It looked like a turtle duck, but there was no outer shell and it was much fiercer than any turtle duck one had seen. Some people even claimed they saw it holding a knife as it waddled by.

The creature, ever satisfied by its changing whims, took pleasure in causing havoc for those around it. Knocking over things, breaking windows, being a general nuisance to anyone unfortunate enough to get in its way. It was a good life.

However, one person had decided they had seen enough and sneaked behind the beast when it wasn’t looking. Before it could even yell its ferocious cry of “HONK!” they had grabbed it by its neck and made sure it would never attack anyone ever again.

Anna/PersistingDeviation/The Goose has died. She was the Lieutenant (Equalist/SK).

The morning paper, hot off the presses, had plenty of things to share with the people of Republic City, including the top story of a double homicide and a new recipe in the culture section called “Wild Goose Basted in White Wine.” No one knew what a goose was, unfortunately, so the writer would later be asked to print a new recipe that would be more popular with the general public. Of course, the most interesting stories were the ones that weren’t being told, as a few select individuals started to make their moves in the shadows, taking one step closer to achieving their ultimate goals.

Number of benders: 8

Number of recruits in Kuvira’s Earth Empire (not including Kuvira): 1

Players April Zhu Li (inventor/lover) Sic Anna Lieutenant (Equalist/SK) Turkey MSD Copywight Abby Marlowe Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Jake Lamb Varrick (inventor/lover) Raven Queequeg Wasp Kim Goat Eleanor Stars Josephus Nuka Lindsay Hoho Moolissa Nate [collapse]

Roles Citizens of Republic City (Town): Ordinary citizens (vanilla town) – No power except to vote. They will win when the Red Lotus and Equalists are defeated.

Korra (vigilante/healer) – Can use one of 3 actions per night: firebending to kill someone, waterbending to stop someone from being killed, OR chi-bending to restore someone’s bending ability (this can only work on someone who has already lost their ability—chi-bending and waterbending will not stop a bender from having their ability taken by Amon that night). She cannot choose herself as a target, nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights.

Bolin (jailer) – can block someone from performing and being affected by any night actions. He cannot jail himself nor can he jail the same person on two consecutive nights.

Mako (role investigator) – Can see if someone is a bender or not. Korra, Bolin, Tenzin, Kuvira, and the Red Lotus will read as ‘bender’, everyone else will read as ‘non-bender’. If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending.

Tenzin (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action. Will not be told how many actions their target is involved with, nor whether they are performing an action or having an action performed on them.

Asami (backup) – If one of Korra, Bolin, Mako, or Tenzin dies, Asami will take their place (if more than one dies on the same night, her role will be determined by RNG). She will not replace any of them if their power is taken from them, only if one of them dies. Because she is not a bender, if she is targeted by Amon, she will die. If Asami replaces Korra, she will not be able to restore anyone’s bending, only kill/heal. Order of the Red Lotus (Wolves): Each night, the Red Lotus will assign one of their members to kill and one to roleblock. The kill can be assigned to any member, but only those who are benders can roleblock; therefore, if there are no members with bending ability left, the Order will lose their roleblocking ability. They will win when the Avatar is dead and their numbers are equal to all the other players combined. Zaheer

P’Li

Ming-Hua

Ghazan Independent Roles: Equalists (SKs): The Equalists want to rid the world of bending. They will win when there are no more benders. Amon (role remover) – Can strip a bender of their power for the rest of the game (unless it is restored by Korra). If a non-bender is targeted, they will die. Amon cannot target the same player on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with the Lieutenant.

Lieutenant – If Amon dies, the Lieutenant will become a standard SK, with the same win condition (i.e. will win when there are no more benders). Shares a chat with Amon. Varrick and Zhu Li (Inventors/Lovers): Varrick and Zhu Li will share a chat and choose to give one tool to anyone they’re willing to work with, to be used the next night–one investigative power, one jailing power, one power to kill. Their win condition is to survive to the end of the game. If one dies, the other will as well. Kuvira (Recruiter): Kuvira wishes to unite her people and reclaim the United Republic of Nations as part of her Earth Empire. Each night, she will attempt to recruit citizens to join her cause–she can only recruit VT, Bolin, Varrick, and Zhu Li (note: Kuvira’s recruits will know her identity upon recruitment but will not share a chat). Kuvira and her recruits will win if she is still alive at the end of the game and if she and her recruits form the majority of living players. She can win alongside town if her win condition occurs simultaneously with town’s, but cannot win if any other faction’s win condition is met before hers. If Kuvira dies, the Earth Empire will be dissolved and all recruits will only win with their original win condition. [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without the mod’s permission. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Order of actions: Jailing, Roleblocking, Healing/Chi-bending, Recruitment, Inventor, Investigation/Motion Detecting, Kills/Role Removing Ties will result in no kill. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will only be activated after everyone has voted. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Saturday, July 1 at 7 PM MDT.

