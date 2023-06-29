The Thursday Politics Thread Changes Its Story

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Ex-President Trump’s Withheld Documents case continues to be a headache for him. With actual audio of him knowingly showing off confidential documents to journalists and guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort, it’s becoming increasingly clear that he’s been caught red-headed, with that red hand in the cookie jar, taking selfies of him eating the cookies.

So how does he get out of this? The only way a pathological liar knows how, by lying and changing his story. It’s either he had the documents but it was okay because he can declassify anything at anytime under the Presidential Records Act, or that other Presidents like Obama, Biden, and Clinton held documents or audio recordings. Or, just after the indictments dropped, that he had nothing to declare. Or, during an interview with Fox News, he suggested he knew he had them by explaining that he’d hand over the documents later after he went through them, because “these boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things.”

Trump lying and changing his story is nothing new. This is what he does. He lies, he changes his story, he fumes about how unfair it all is. The only difference here is how utterly nailed to the wall he is. He could still get out of this. But with every release of new information that the Special Counsel has found, it makes it harder and harder to think a jury won’t cook him. Changing stories in public which can then be used in court by the prosecution is not the smartest strategy.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET IT AND SPREAD IT

