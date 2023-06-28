Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 28, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! After months of being on the waiting list, I finally got volume 1 of My Happy Marriage from my library. I’ve been wanting to read this series for a while, so I was very excited to finally get a chance to check it out. It was so good that I bought the first 3 volumes the next day (good timing for a Rightstuf sale)! The first volume had me crying, smiling, and falling in love, so I have high hopes for the rest. Based on a light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi, this shoujo manga (beautifully illustrated by Rito Kohsaka) is a romance with supernatural elements. There are currently 3 volumes available in English, with volume 4 arriving in September. As an extra bonus, the anime begins on July 5! I guess I’ll have to give in and get Netflix again because everything I’ve seen of the anime looks gorgeous. If you can, I highly recommend checking it out!

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

