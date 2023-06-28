The Day Thread Puts it High on a Loudspeaker

Happy Pride Day, my fellow Cados. As we celebrate all things everything that is Pride and Queer, I want to talk my love for an artist that I recently discover this and is the epitome of Queer joy: MUNA

MUNA’s joyous Indie Pop sound always brings me joy whenever I listen to them. I don’t normally say that certain artists helped me changed my life, but I will say that MUNA definitely changed my life, and for the better. Their songs about about Queer acceptance and Queer love helped me embraced myself even more, and telling myself that “I am proud to be Queer”.

There are many songs I want to share, but here are a couple songs that I like from them:

