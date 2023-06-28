Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 28

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Bryan, a senior regulatory compliance analyst, won a “hairy chest contest” on a cruise;

Vic, a lawyer, at age 11 with his family, visited 29 states and 30 days; and

Chris, an oral & facial surgeon, once stated that Roman ruins are covered with space dust. Chris is a one-day champ with winnings of $13,000.

Jeopardy!

GET KOALA-FIED // THE NAME OF THE DAME // PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE WORDS // GOOGLE EASTER EGGS // OPEN DOOR // POLICY

DD1 – $800 – OPEN DOOR – Legend says the Emperor Door at the Hagia Sophia was made from the timbers of this, mentioned in Genesis (Chris lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Chris $0, Vic $200, Bryan $4,000.

Scores going into DJ: Chris $1,200, Vic $600, Bryan $6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHY “B” // PLAYS & PLAYWRIGHTS // CONSTANTINOPLE // RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES // ANIMATED MOVIE CHARACTERS // PREFIXES

DD2 – $2,000 – PLAYS & PLAYWRIGHTS – This Irish playwright who won the 1969 Nobel Prize in Literature wrote in both English & French (Bryan added $3,000 to his total of $12,600 vs. $3,600 for Chris.)

DD3 – $1,600 – CONSTANTINOPLE – In 532 A.D. “blue” & “green” fan groups of this type of racing rioted in Constantinople (Bryan dropped $2,000 from his score of $18,000 vs. $3,600 for Chris.)

Bryan had the lead at every break and never faced a serious challenge, comfortably entering FJ at $18,400 vs. $4,800 for Chris and $4,200 for Vic.

Final Jeopardy!

THE MEDICAL WORLD – He created a chest drain valve that aided breathing in wounded soldiers in Vietnam but is better known for a lifesaving measure

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Bryan adding $1,730 to win with $20,130.

Final scores: Chris $8,550, Vic $8,200, Bryan $20,130.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about the “Nanny McPhee” actress, after Bryan missed with Emma Watson, his opponents didn’t jump in with Emma Thompson.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Noah’s Ark? DD2 – Who was Beckett? DD3 – What is chariot racing? FJ – Who was Heimlich?

