Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Rolling Their Eyes at You (06/28/2023)

I know this will come as a shock to absolutely no-one, but I like puns and being nitpicky. And oh boy do I ever make my girlfriend’s eyes roll at me sometimes.

What kind of habits do you have — if any — that yield this response ? Or is it the other way around in your relationship(s), and you are the eye roller rather than the eye rollee ?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

