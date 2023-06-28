Avocado Music Club: Round 7 Recommendations

It’s June 2023 and we’ve done it, we’ve finished the sixth round of recommendations. 213 albums, so probably about 213 weeks… 4 years of new music! Now it’s time to add some more weeks and albums!

This thread is going to be to post recommendations for what to listen to for the next round. If you’d like to participate in the discussions, please feel free to make a recommendation! If you’re likely not to hang out for a few of them it’s okay! but please don’t recommend an album.

The recommendations will be open 6/28-7/4, but I’ll keep an eye out if there’s any late picks (holiday weekend and all)

Important:

Please make one suggestion this time These albums do not have to be ‘important’ or beloved, they can be a personal favorite you’re interested in others’ thoughts on, something you’ve never gotten around to yourself, or honestly just anything. They don’t have to be a specific genre or exclude any genres. That said – remember they’re albums you would like us, your friends, to listen to and talk about. So think hard before you recommend something you know is terrible or won’t have much to say about. (i.e. if you’re recommending something because you know its annoying I will probably skip it) Please try and see if the albums are available online in some way – I know streaming sucks and all but it makes it easier if a whole album is available on Spotify, Apple, or Youtube (if Youtube only make a note of it if possible). If there are multiple version of an album please let me know which version you prefer us to hear. If there is multiple version and you catch it later you can always tag me in one of the music threads to note. There has been occasions where someone wants to talk about their album more than just a discussion, if that’s you and you want to do a full article on the album let me know and you can have the header to do so.

Here’s the list of what we’ve done so far, in a new handy separate article

Next Week: the list! discussion!

Have fun!

