Avocado Music Club Reference List

Here’s an active list of albums done for the music club, at the current size it’s a bit hard to keep track of them otherwise. Will be updated as additional rounds occur. Enjoy! This is not the recommendation thread. Yes, right now there are 212 (on the uptown A) listed but 213 entries… I either cannot find the missing album or a numbering issue happened in the threads.
1 . Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic
2 . Aesop Rock – Float
3 . Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues
4 . Aimee Mann – Bachelor No. 2
5 . AJJ – Knife Man
6 . Al Green – I’m Still in Love With You
7 . Allo Darlin – Allo Darlin
8 . Aly & AJ – Sanctuary
9 . American Babies – An Epic Battle Between Light And Dark
10 . Andrew WK – Close Calls With Brick Walls
11 . Animal Collective – Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished
12 . Annie – Anniemal
13 . Anthony Braxton – Quartet (Santa Cruz) 1993
14 . Autechre – Chiastic Slide
15 . Baths – Obsidian
16 . Bela Bartok – Duke Bleabeard’s Castle
17 . Belong – Common Era
18 . Betty Davis – Betty Davis
19 . Bill Withers – ‘Justments
20 . Björk – Vulnicura
21 . Black Gasoline – She Gave Us Magic
22 . Blue Rodeo – Five Days in July
23 . Brian Eno – Taking Tiger Mountain by strategy
24 . Broadcast – Ha Ha Sound
25 . Buck 65 – Man Overboard
26 . Butch Walker – Sycamore Meadows
27 . Camp Cope – How to Socialize and Make Friends
28 . Carissa’s Wierd – Songs About Leaving
29 . Chapterhouse – Whirlpool
30 . Charli XCX – Pop 2
31 . Chris Connelly – Artificial Madness
32 . Clannad – Macalla
33 . Codeseven – Dancing Echoes/Dead Sounds
34 . Coil – Horse Rotorvator
35 . Comet Gain – Realistes
36 . Common – Electric Circus
37 . Cornelius – Fantasma
38 . Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
39 . Cowboy Junkies – Whites Off Earth Now!!
40 . D’Angelo – Black Messiah
41 . Dan Deacon – Bromst
42 . Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition
43 . David Bazan – Curse Your Branches
44 . David Sylvian – Gone to Earth
45 . Death Cab for Cutie – Transatlanticism
46 . Death Grips – Exmilitary
47 . Deltron 3030 – Deltron 3030
48 . Depeche Mode – Songs of Faith and Devotion
49 . DJ Shadow – Endtroducing …
50 . Does It Offend You, Yeah? – You Have No Idea What You’re Getting Yourself Into
51 . Don Caballero – Don Caballero 2
52 . Echo & the Bunnymen – Crocodiles
53 . Emmylou Harris – Pieces of the Sky
54 . Faith No More – Angel Dust
55 . Faith no More – The Real Thing
56 . Farrah Abraham – My Teenage Dream Ended
57 . Felt – Forever Breathes the Lonely Word
58 . Fiery Furnaces – Blueberry Boat
59 . Fleetwood Mac – Tusk
60 . Fleming and John – the Way We Are
61 . Fountains of Wayne – Welcome Interstate Managers
62 . Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours
63 . From Bubblegum to Sky – Me & Amy & the Two French Boys
64 . Fucked Up – David Comes to Life
65 . Fugazi – the Argument
66 . Funkadelic – Electric Spanking of War Babies
67 . Furnaceface – unsafe@anyspeed
68 . Gabby La La – Be Careful What You Wish For
69 . Gaupa – Feberdröm
70 . Getatchew Mekuria & the Ex & Guests – Moa Anbessa
71 . Giant Sand – Ramp
72 . Gillian Welch – Soul Journey
73 . glass beach – the first glass beach album
74 . Godspeed You! Black Emperor – F♯ A♯ ∞
75 . Goldfrapp – Seventh Tree
76 . Guided By Voices – Bee Thousand
77 . Haley Bonar – Last War
78 . Harry Nilsson – Nilsson Schmilsson
79 . Helmet – Meantime
80 . His Name Is Alive – Ft. Lake
81 . Holy Wave – Relax
82 . Home – XIV
83 . Homeshake – Helium
84 . Imperial Teen – Seasick
85 . James – Wah Wah
86 . Jane’s Addiction – Ritual de lo Habitual
87 . Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet
88 . Jason Moran – All Rise: A Joyful Elegy for Fats Waller
89 . Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – Everything’s Fine
90 . Jeremy Messersmith – the Reluctant Graveyard
91 . Joanna Newsom – Divers
92 . John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman
93 . Joni Mitchell – the Hissing of Summer Lawns
94 . Josh Ritter – Beast in its Tracks
95 . Julieta Venegas – Limon Y Sal
96 . Justin Townes Earl – Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now
97 . k.d. lang – Ingénue
98 . Kelis – Tasty
99 . Kerli – Love is Dead
100 . Krzysztof Komeda – Astigmatic
101 . Kylie Minogue – The Impossible Princess
102 . Lanue – Lanue
103 . Laura Stevenson – The Big Freeze
104 . Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man
105 . Liz Phair – Liz Phair
106 . Lord Huron – Strange Trails
107 . Lucinda Williams – Sweet Old World
108 . Luna – Penthouse
109 . Madonna – Ray of Light
110 . Main Source – Breaking Atoms
111 . Matmos – The Rose Has Teeth in the Mouth of a Beast
112 . Max Tundra – Mastered by Guy at the Exchange
113 . Mazzy Star – So Tonight That I Might See
114 . McCoy Tyner – Fly With the Wind
115 . Meshell Ndegeocello – Weather
116 . Mogwai – Rock Action
117 . negoto – SOAK
118 . Nicolas Jaar – Ceneza
119 . NNAMDÏ – Brat
120 . NoMeansNo – Wrong
121 . Nubya Garcia – SOURCE
122 . Olivia Tremor Control – Black Foliage: Animation Music Vol. One
123 . Our Lady Peace – Spiritual Machines
124 . Pedro the Lion – Control
125 . Peggy Seeger – Songs of Courting and Complaint
126 . Perfume Genius – Put Your Back N 2 It
127 . Pharoah Sanders – Karma
128 . Phil ‘n the Blanks – Multiple Choice
129 . Photek – Modus Operandi
130 . PJ Harvey – Dry
131 . Plainsunset – Plainsunset
132 . Pointer Sisters – Break Out
133 . Pomme – Les failles
134 . Ponytail – Ice Cream
135 . Prince Daddy & The Hyena – Cosmic Thrill Seekers
136 . Psychadelic Furs – World Outside
137 . Pulp – This is Hardcore
138 . R.E.M. – Accelerate
139 . Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee
140 . Really From – Verse
141 . Rheostatics – Melville
142 . Rina Sawayama – Sawayama
143 . Rob Crow’s Gloomy Place – You’re Doomed. Be Nice
144 . Rocket From the Crypt – Scream Dracula Scream
145 . Romeo Void – Benefactor
146 . Rudimentary Peni – Cacophony
147 . Sade – Stronger Than Pride
148 . Sarah Harmer – You Were Here
149 . SASAMI – Squeeze
150 . Scott Walker – Scott 4
151 . Seal – Seal II (1994)
152 . Shad – Short Story About A War
153 . Shonen Knife – Super Group
154 . Silver Jews – American Water
155 . Sparks – Kimono My House
156 . Spencer Albee – Mistakes Were Made
157 . Sun Araw – Saddle of the Increate
158 . Susanne Sundfør – Ten Love Songs
159 . Syreeta – Stevie Wonder Presents Syreeta
160 . Tall Dwarfs – Weeville
161 . Television Personalities – and don’t the kids just love it
162 . The 6th’s – Wasps’ Nests
163 . The Avalanches – Since I Left You
164 . The Beaches – Late Show
165 . the Books – the Lemon of Pink
166 . The Cinematic Orchestra – Every Day
167 . The Congos – Heart of the Congos
168 . The Cure – The Head on the Door
169 . The Decemberists – the Hazards of Love
170 . The Dream Syndicate – Live at Rajis
171 . the Feelies – the Good Earth
172 . the Field – From Here We Go Sublime
173 . The Flaming Lips – Embryonic
174 . The Glands – The Glands
175 . The Go! Team – Thunder, Lightning Strike
176 . The Handsome Family – Singing Bones
177 . The Moon Seven Times – The Moon Seven Times
178 . The Mountain Goats – Tallahassee
179 . The Once – Row Upon Row of the People they Know
180 . The Replacements – Tim
181 . The Reverend Horton Heat – Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em
182 . the Streets – A Grand Don’t Come for Free
183 . The Strokes – Is This It
184 . The Tragically Hip – Fully Completely
185 . The Walkmen – Everyone Who Pretended to Like Me is Gone
186 . The Weakerthans – Reconstruction Site
187 . The Who – The Who Sell Out
188 . The Wind and the Wave – Happiness is Not a Place
189 . The Wonder Years – The Greatest Generation
190 . The World is a Beautiful Place… – Always Foreign
191 . Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous
192 . Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Hypnotic Eye
193 . Tori Amos – American Doll Posse
194 . Truly – Feeling You Up
195 . Tyler Childers – Purgatory
196 . Ulver – Perdition City
197 . Unwound – Leaves Turn Inside You
198 . Valery Polyansky – Schnittke: Choir Concerto
199 . Vampire Weekend – Contra
200 . Veruca Salt – American Thighs
201 . Viagra Boys – Cave World
202 . Weather Report – Black Market
203 . Ween – the Mollusk
204 . Weeping Willows – Broken Promise Land
205 . Weezer – Weezer (Blue Album)
206 . Weird Al Yankovic – In 3-D
207 . Wilco – A Ghost is Born
208 . Wolf Alice – My Love is Cool
209 . X-Ray Spex – Germ Free Adolescents
210 . Yellow Magic Orchestra – Solid State Survivor
211 . Yo La Tengo – I Am Not Afraid of You and I Will Beat Your Ass
212 . Zach Bryan – Elisabeth