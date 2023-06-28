Avocado Music Club Reference List

Here’s an active list of albums done for the music club, at the current size it’s a bit hard to keep track of them otherwise. Will be updated as additional rounds occur. Enjoy! This is not the recommendation thread. Yes, right now there are 212 (on the uptown A) listed but 213 entries… I either cannot find the missing album or a numbering issue happened in the threads.

1 . Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic

2 . Aesop Rock – Float

3 . Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues

4 . Aimee Mann – Bachelor No. 2

5 . AJJ – Knife Man

6 . Al Green – I’m Still in Love With You

7 . Allo Darlin – Allo Darlin

8 . Aly & AJ – Sanctuary

9 . American Babies – An Epic Battle Between Light And Dark

10 . Andrew WK – Close Calls With Brick Walls

11 . Animal Collective – Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished

12 . Annie – Anniemal

13 . Anthony Braxton – Quartet (Santa Cruz) 1993

14 . Autechre – Chiastic Slide

15 . Baths – Obsidian

16 . Bela Bartok – Duke Bleabeard’s Castle

17 . Belong – Common Era

18 . Betty Davis – Betty Davis

19 . Bill Withers – ‘Justments

20 . Björk – Vulnicura

21 . Black Gasoline – She Gave Us Magic

22 . Blue Rodeo – Five Days in July

23 . Brian Eno – Taking Tiger Mountain by strategy

24 . Broadcast – Ha Ha Sound

25 . Buck 65 – Man Overboard

26 . Butch Walker – Sycamore Meadows

27 . Camp Cope – How to Socialize and Make Friends

28 . Carissa’s Wierd – Songs About Leaving

29 . Chapterhouse – Whirlpool

30 . Charli XCX – Pop 2

31 . Chris Connelly – Artificial Madness

32 . Clannad – Macalla

33 . Codeseven – Dancing Echoes/Dead Sounds

34 . Coil – Horse Rotorvator

35 . Comet Gain – Realistes

36 . Common – Electric Circus

37 . Cornelius – Fantasma

38 . Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

39 . Cowboy Junkies – Whites Off Earth Now!!

40 . D’Angelo – Black Messiah

41 . Dan Deacon – Bromst

42 . Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition

43 . David Bazan – Curse Your Branches

44 . David Sylvian – Gone to Earth

45 . Death Cab for Cutie – Transatlanticism

46 . Death Grips – Exmilitary

47 . Deltron 3030 – Deltron 3030

48 . Depeche Mode – Songs of Faith and Devotion

49 . DJ Shadow – Endtroducing …

50 . Does It Offend You, Yeah? – You Have No Idea What You’re Getting Yourself Into

51 . Don Caballero – Don Caballero 2

52 . Echo & the Bunnymen – Crocodiles

53 . Emmylou Harris – Pieces of the Sky

54 . Faith No More – Angel Dust

55 . Faith no More – The Real Thing

56 . Farrah Abraham – My Teenage Dream Ended

57 . Felt – Forever Breathes the Lonely Word

58 . Fiery Furnaces – Blueberry Boat

59 . Fleetwood Mac – Tusk

60 . Fleming and John – the Way We Are

61 . Fountains of Wayne – Welcome Interstate Managers

62 . Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours

63 . From Bubblegum to Sky – Me & Amy & the Two French Boys

64 . Fucked Up – David Comes to Life

65 . Fugazi – the Argument

66 . Funkadelic – Electric Spanking of War Babies

67 . Furnaceface – unsafe@anyspeed

68 . Gabby La La – Be Careful What You Wish For

69 . Gaupa – Feberdröm

70 . Getatchew Mekuria & the Ex & Guests – Moa Anbessa

71 . Giant Sand – Ramp

72 . Gillian Welch – Soul Journey

73 . glass beach – the first glass beach album

74 . Godspeed You! Black Emperor – F♯ A♯ ∞

75 . Goldfrapp – Seventh Tree

76 . Guided By Voices – Bee Thousand

77 . Haley Bonar – Last War

78 . Harry Nilsson – Nilsson Schmilsson

79 . Helmet – Meantime

80 . His Name Is Alive – Ft. Lake

81 . Holy Wave – Relax

82 . Home – XIV

83 . Homeshake – Helium

84 . Imperial Teen – Seasick

85 . James – Wah Wah

86 . Jane’s Addiction – Ritual de lo Habitual

87 . Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet

88 . Jason Moran – All Rise: A Joyful Elegy for Fats Waller

89 . Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – Everything’s Fine

90 . Jeremy Messersmith – the Reluctant Graveyard

91 . Joanna Newsom – Divers

92 . John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman

93 . Joni Mitchell – the Hissing of Summer Lawns

94 . Josh Ritter – Beast in its Tracks

95 . Julieta Venegas – Limon Y Sal

96 . Justin Townes Earl – Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now

97 . k.d. lang – Ingénue

98 . Kelis – Tasty

99 . Kerli – Love is Dead

100 . Krzysztof Komeda – Astigmatic

101 . Kylie Minogue – The Impossible Princess

102 . Lanue – Lanue

103 . Laura Stevenson – The Big Freeze

104 . Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man

105 . Liz Phair – Liz Phair

106 . Lord Huron – Strange Trails

107 . Lucinda Williams – Sweet Old World

108 . Luna – Penthouse

109 . Madonna – Ray of Light

110 . Main Source – Breaking Atoms

111 . Matmos – The Rose Has Teeth in the Mouth of a Beast

112 . Max Tundra – Mastered by Guy at the Exchange

113 . Mazzy Star – So Tonight That I Might See

114 . McCoy Tyner – Fly With the Wind

115 . Meshell Ndegeocello – Weather

116 . Mogwai – Rock Action

117 . negoto – SOAK

118 . Nicolas Jaar – Ceneza

119 . NNAMDÏ – Brat

120 . NoMeansNo – Wrong

121 . Nubya Garcia – SOURCE

122 . Olivia Tremor Control – Black Foliage: Animation Music Vol. One

123 . Our Lady Peace – Spiritual Machines

124 . Pedro the Lion – Control

125 . Peggy Seeger – Songs of Courting and Complaint

126 . Perfume Genius – Put Your Back N 2 It

127 . Pharoah Sanders – Karma

128 . Phil ‘n the Blanks – Multiple Choice

129 . Photek – Modus Operandi

130 . PJ Harvey – Dry

131 . Plainsunset – Plainsunset

132 . Pointer Sisters – Break Out

133 . Pomme – Les failles

134 . Ponytail – Ice Cream

135 . Prince Daddy & The Hyena – Cosmic Thrill Seekers

136 . Psychadelic Furs – World Outside

137 . Pulp – This is Hardcore

138 . R.E.M. – Accelerate

139 . Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee

140 . Really From – Verse

141 . Rheostatics – Melville

142 . Rina Sawayama – Sawayama

143 . Rob Crow’s Gloomy Place – You’re Doomed. Be Nice

144 . Rocket From the Crypt – Scream Dracula Scream

145 . Romeo Void – Benefactor

146 . Rudimentary Peni – Cacophony

147 . Sade – Stronger Than Pride

148 . Sarah Harmer – You Were Here

149 . SASAMI – Squeeze

150 . Scott Walker – Scott 4

151 . Seal – Seal II (1994)

152 . Shad – Short Story About A War

153 . Shonen Knife – Super Group

154 . Silver Jews – American Water

155 . Sparks – Kimono My House

156 . Spencer Albee – Mistakes Were Made

157 . Sun Araw – Saddle of the Increate

158 . Susanne Sundfør – Ten Love Songs

159 . Syreeta – Stevie Wonder Presents Syreeta

160 . Tall Dwarfs – Weeville

161 . Television Personalities – and don’t the kids just love it

162 . The 6th’s – Wasps’ Nests

163 . The Avalanches – Since I Left You

164 . The Beaches – Late Show

165 . the Books – the Lemon of Pink

166 . The Cinematic Orchestra – Every Day

167 . The Congos – Heart of the Congos

168 . The Cure – The Head on the Door

169 . The Decemberists – the Hazards of Love

170 . The Dream Syndicate – Live at Rajis

171 . the Feelies – the Good Earth

172 . the Field – From Here We Go Sublime

173 . The Flaming Lips – Embryonic

174 . The Glands – The Glands

175 . The Go! Team – Thunder, Lightning Strike

176 . The Handsome Family – Singing Bones

177 . The Moon Seven Times – The Moon Seven Times

178 . The Mountain Goats – Tallahassee

179 . The Once – Row Upon Row of the People they Know

180 . The Replacements – Tim

181 . The Reverend Horton Heat – Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em

182 . the Streets – A Grand Don’t Come for Free

183 . The Strokes – Is This It

184 . The Tragically Hip – Fully Completely

185 . The Walkmen – Everyone Who Pretended to Like Me is Gone

186 . The Weakerthans – Reconstruction Site

187 . The Who – The Who Sell Out

188 . The Wind and the Wave – Happiness is Not a Place

189 . The Wonder Years – The Greatest Generation

190 . The World is a Beautiful Place… – Always Foreign

191 . Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous

192 . Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Hypnotic Eye

193 . Tori Amos – American Doll Posse

194 . Truly – Feeling You Up

195 . Tyler Childers – Purgatory

196 . Ulver – Perdition City

197 . Unwound – Leaves Turn Inside You

198 . Valery Polyansky – Schnittke: Choir Concerto

199 . Vampire Weekend – Contra

200 . Veruca Salt – American Thighs

201 . Viagra Boys – Cave World

202 . Weather Report – Black Market

203 . Ween – the Mollusk

204 . Weeping Willows – Broken Promise Land

205 . Weezer – Weezer (Blue Album)

206 . Weird Al Yankovic – In 3-D

207 . Wilco – A Ghost is Born

208 . Wolf Alice – My Love is Cool

209 . X-Ray Spex – Germ Free Adolescents

210 . Yellow Magic Orchestra – Solid State Survivor

211 . Yo La Tengo – I Am Not Afraid of You and I Will Beat Your Ass

212 . Zach Bryan – Elisabeth

