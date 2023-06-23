Job Rants Thread – 6/23/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

How goes it, bubbies? Good, I hope. Personally, I’m not super-feeling it, this week for reasons that are only tangentially-related to this column. Still, I would never leave you all hanging, so get to it. It’s been a long week, and I’m sure there’s some stuff you’d love to burn off before the weekend. I’ll try to have something more interesting next week; promise.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: The workaday world doesn’t stop due to tragedy, but you can at least control the speed with which it hits you.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...