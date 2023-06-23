ANYONE Care For A Weekly Shuffle Thread?

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! It doesn’t matter who you are or what type of music you listen to, because anyone can shuffle along if they want to! So to celebrate, we’re making or special word of the day ANYONE!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Anyone” in the title of them! But if you can’t find anyone of your songs to fit that description, don’t leave just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...