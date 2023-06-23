Friday New Music 6/23

Hello! It’s Friday! If you thought it was Thursday it isn’t! There’s a bunch I recognize in here but don’t know well. Wye Oak is a band I probably should have gotten in to but never have. I’ve heard of Pardoner, I might try that. Other than that I’ll probably just see what y’all are lsitening to.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Albert Hammond Jr. (of The Strokes) – Melodies on Hiatus
— Amanda Shires and Bobbie Nelson – Loving You
— Amy Stroup – Since Frank
— Ani DiFranco – Little Plastic Castle (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Andy Grammer – Behind My Smile
— Andy Hall (of The Infamous Stringdusters) – Squareneck Soul
— Anna Shoemaker – Hey Anna EP
— Austin Mahome – A Lone Star Story
— Atvin – Austere
— Ayron Jones – Chronicles of the Kid
— Baby Money – Young N**** Old Soul 2
— Bear’s Den – First Loves EP
— Bettie Serveert – Palomine (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Big Freedia – Central City
— Bishop Briggs – When Everything Went Dark EP
— Black Duck (Douglas McCombs, Bill MacKay, and Charles Rumback) – Black Duck
— BusCrates – Control Center
— Cable Ties – All Her Plans
— Caitlin Rose – CAZIMI (Deluxe Edition)
— Candlebox – Live at the Neptune
— Casey Neill & The Norway Rats – Sending Up Flares
— Charles Mingus – Changes: The Complete 1970s Atlantic Recordings
— Cody Lawless – Sunshine State of a Happy Camper
— Coi Leray – COI
— Corvair – Bound to Be
— Cory Hanson (of Wand) – Western Cum
— Dan Tyminski – God Fearing Heathen
— DEATHCOLLECTOR – Death’s Toll
— Dee Calhoun – Old Scratch Comes to Appalachia
— Destiny Bond – Be My Vengeance
— Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter – Rollers EP
— Elijah Wolf – Forgiving Season
— Emily James – Grey EP
— Eric Clapton – The Definitive 24 Nights
— Fear Factory – Mechanize (Reissue)
— Fear Factory – Re-Industrialized (Reissue)
— Geese – 3D Country
— Hause Plants – Field Trip to Coney Island EP
— High Priest – Invocation
— Jason Mraz – Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride
— JeGong – The Complex Inbetween
— Johanna Samuels – Bystander
— John Lee Hooker – Live at Hunter College 1976 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Joyhauser – In Memoro
— Kelly Clarkson – chemistry
— Kenzo B – Top 2 Not 2
— Key Glock – Glockoma 2 (Deluxe)
— Kim Petras – Feed the Beast
— Lastlings – Perfect World
— Lloyd Cole – On Pain
— The Lloyds – Attitude Check
— Loveboat Luciano – Parole
— Lunice – Open
— Lutalo – Once Now, Then Again EP (Reissue)
— M. Ward – Supernatural Thing
— Madonna – Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition (Vinyl Release)
— Mammatus – Expanding Majesty
— Martin Frawley – The Wannabe
— Militarie Gun – Life Under the Gun
— Nat Myers – Yellow Peril
— Nickodemus – Soul & Science
— Niia – Bobby Deerfield
— Pardoner – Peace Loving People
— Pecos & The Rooftops – Pecos & The Rooftops
— Pete Townshend – Empty Glass (Vinyl Reissue)
— Pete Townshend – Rough Mix (Vinyl Reissue)
— Portugal. the Man – Chris Black Changed My Life
— Power Trip – Live In Seattle
— Pyramaze – Bloodlines
— Sabina Sciubba (of Brazilian Girls) – Sleeping Dragon
— Secret Night Gang – Belongs on a Place Called Earth
— Sid Simons – Beneath the Brightest Smiles
— Skating Polly – Chaos County Line
— Sleepy Gonzales – Mercy Kill EP
— Straight No Chaser – Yacht on the Rocks
— Swans – The Beggar
— The Soft Moon – Exister Remixed EP
— Teezo Touchdown – Ended Up Being Me
— Tommy Prine – This Far South
— Trophy Eyes – Suicide and Sunshine
— TSJUDGER – Helvegr
— The Watson Twins – HOLLER
— Valley – Lost in Translation
— Various Artists – Asteroid City (Original Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
— Vexed – Negative Energy
— Wallice – Mr Big Shot EP
— Willie Nelson – The Great Divide (Vinyl Reissue)
— Wye Oak – Every Day Like the Last