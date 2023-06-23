Friday New Music 6/23

Hello! It’s Friday! If you thought it was Thursday it isn’t! There’s a bunch I recognize in here but don’t know well. Wye Oak is a band I probably should have gotten in to but never have. I’ve heard of Pardoner, I might try that. Other than that I’ll probably just see what y’all are lsitening to.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Albert Hammond Jr. (of The Strokes) – Melodies on Hiatus

— Amanda Shires and Bobbie Nelson – Loving You

— Amy Stroup – Since Frank

— Ani DiFranco – Little Plastic Castle (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Andy Grammer – Behind My Smile

— Andy Hall (of The Infamous Stringdusters) – Squareneck Soul

— Anna Shoemaker – Hey Anna EP

— Austin Mahome – A Lone Star Story

— Atvin – Austere

— Ayron Jones – Chronicles of the Kid

— Baby Money – Young N**** Old Soul 2

— Bear’s Den – First Loves EP

— Bettie Serveert – Palomine (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Big Freedia – Central City

— Bishop Briggs – When Everything Went Dark EP

— Black Duck (Douglas McCombs, Bill MacKay, and Charles Rumback) – Black Duck

— BusCrates – Control Center

— Cable Ties – All Her Plans

— Caitlin Rose – CAZIMI (Deluxe Edition)

— Candlebox – Live at the Neptune

— Casey Neill & The Norway Rats – Sending Up Flares

— Charles Mingus – Changes: The Complete 1970s Atlantic Recordings

— Cody Lawless – Sunshine State of a Happy Camper

— Coi Leray – COI

— Corvair – Bound to Be

— Cory Hanson (of Wand) – Western Cum

— Dan Tyminski – God Fearing Heathen

— DEATHCOLLECTOR – Death’s Toll

— Dee Calhoun – Old Scratch Comes to Appalachia

— Destiny Bond – Be My Vengeance

— Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter – Rollers EP

— Elijah Wolf – Forgiving Season

— Emily James – Grey EP

— Eric Clapton – The Definitive 24 Nights

— Fear Factory – Mechanize (Reissue)

— Fear Factory – Re-Industrialized (Reissue)

— Geese – 3D Country

— Hause Plants – Field Trip to Coney Island EP

— High Priest – Invocation

— Jason Mraz – Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride

— JeGong – The Complex Inbetween

— Johanna Samuels – Bystander

— John Lee Hooker – Live at Hunter College 1976 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joyhauser – In Memoro

— Kelly Clarkson – chemistry

— Kenzo B – Top 2 Not 2

— Key Glock – Glockoma 2 (Deluxe)

— Kim Petras – Feed the Beast

— Lastlings – Perfect World

— Lloyd Cole – On Pain

— The Lloyds – Attitude Check

— Loveboat Luciano – Parole

— Lunice – Open

— Lutalo – Once Now, Then Again EP (Reissue)

— M. Ward – Supernatural Thing

— Madonna – Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition (Vinyl Release)

— Mammatus – Expanding Majesty

— Martin Frawley – The Wannabe

— Militarie Gun – Life Under the Gun

— Nat Myers – Yellow Peril

— Nickodemus – Soul & Science

— Niia – Bobby Deerfield

— Pardoner – Peace Loving People

— Pecos & The Rooftops – Pecos & The Rooftops

— Pete Townshend – Empty Glass (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pete Townshend – Rough Mix (Vinyl Reissue)

— Portugal. the Man – Chris Black Changed My Life

— Power Trip – Live In Seattle

— Pyramaze – Bloodlines

— Sabina Sciubba (of Brazilian Girls) – Sleeping Dragon

— Secret Night Gang – Belongs on a Place Called Earth

— Sid Simons – Beneath the Brightest Smiles

— Skating Polly – Chaos County Line

— Sleepy Gonzales – Mercy Kill EP

— Straight No Chaser – Yacht on the Rocks

— Swans – The Beggar

— The Soft Moon – Exister Remixed EP

— Teezo Touchdown – Ended Up Being Me

— Tommy Prine – This Far South

— Trophy Eyes – Suicide and Sunshine

— TSJUDGER – Helvegr

— The Watson Twins – HOLLER

— Valley – Lost in Translation

— Various Artists – Asteroid City (Original Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

— Vexed – Negative Energy

— Wallice – Mr Big Shot EP

— Willie Nelson – The Great Divide (Vinyl Reissue)

— Wye Oak – Every Day Like the Last

