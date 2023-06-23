Any Which Way But Friday Politics Thread

It’s Friday once again my Froods! I’m going to Pride tomorrow and it’s going to be an absolute blast! Beach Gays for days!

Today’s Trans Musician is a Trailblazer and a Toronto icon. It’s R&B, Funk, and Soul Singer Jackie Shane! born in Nashville Tennessee Shane got her start performing in clubs in and around Nashville and getting early work performing with artists like Little Richard. Eventually moving North to Toronto for a few shows and falling in love with the city. After witnessing a racial hate crime she settled for the 60s in Toronto where she got to work establishing the Toronto Sound in clubs (especially the Sapphire Tavern) throughout the area. Her work with Frank Motley is some of her best, his band backing up her vocals and vice versa blew the roof off the Sapphire Tavern! She was also out as Trans for all this turning down an appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show as it would have forced her to present as Male. She’s an icon and it’s great that after her quiet retirement in 1971 to take care of her Mom back in Los Angeles that she’s been rediscovered and had her pioneering body of work preserved!

Her biggest hit single Any Other Way

An ear searing cover of Walking The Dog on the show Night Train in 1965

Don’t listen to her. Play this song

