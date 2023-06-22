The Weekly Music FESTIVAL Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Festivals

Are you planning on attending any festivals this year? Have you attended any festivals recently? What, if any, festivals have you attended in the past? What have been your best (and worst) festival experiences? Let us know down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

