Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 22ND, 2023:

And Just Like That Season Two Premiere (Max)

A Road Less Traveled (Viaplay)

Clean Sweep Series Premiere (Sundance Now/AMC+)

Downey’s Dream Cars Series Premiere (Max)

Glamorous Series Premiere (Netflix)

Let’s Get Divorced (Netflix)

My Husband’s Worst Mistake (LMN)

Skull Island Series Premiere (Netflix)

Sleeping Dog (Netflix)

That Peter Crouch Film (Prime Video)

The Bear Season Two Premiere (FX)

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson And Mama Doris Series Premiere (E!)

FRIDAY, JUNE 23RD, 2023:

An Unforgettable Year – Spring (Um Ano Inesquecível – Primavera) (Prime Video)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Catching Killers Season Premiere (Netflix)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy And Juan Season Premiere (Discovery)

I’m A Virgo Series Premiere (Prime Video)

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (Netflix)

King Of Clones (Netflix)

Make Me Believe (Netflix)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Netflix)

Quicksand (Shudder)

Swagger Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs Season Premiere (Shudder)

The Perfect Find (Netflix)

Through My Window: Across The Sea (Netflix)

World’s Best (Disney+)

SATURDAY, JUNE 24TH, 2023:

45th Annual Houston Pride Parade (Hulu)

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story (Lifetime)

Love & Marriage: Detroit Series Premiere (OWN)

Make Me A Match (Hallmark)

Shakespeare & Hathaway Series Premiere (Ovation)

SUNDAY, JUNE 25TH, 2023:

Journey: A Voice Lost….And Found (Reelz)

Mini Reni (Discovery+/Magnolia/Max)

The Freak Brothers Season Premiere (Tubi)

The Gold (Paramount+)

2023 BET Awards (BET)

MONDAY, JUNE 26TH, 2023:

Cannes Confidential (Acorn TV)

Claim To Fame Season Premiere (ABC)

POV (PBS)

The Bachelorette Season Premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 27TH, 2023:

Gotham Knights Season One Finale (The CW)

Superman & Lois Season Three Finale (The CW)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (Max)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28TH, 2023:

Anthem (Hulu)

Delete (Netflix)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 (Disney+)

Eldorado: Everything The Nazis Hate (Netflix)

FreeKs (Disney+)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Hijack Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story Of American Gladiators (Netflix)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO)

Run Rabbit Run (Netflix)

Weekend Family (Disney+)

