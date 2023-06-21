The Book Nook Feels a Bit Jealous (6/21)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s prompt is courtesy of The Other Mike: What is an example of a book or short story that you wish you could have written? (by this I mean either stories that you like the way they are and fit your sensibilities so incredibly well, or stories that you think you could improve on)

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...