Writing Discussion Thread is In the Mood

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion topic: Sex and Romance

Some writers are good at this, some less so. Do you add romance or sex scenes to your writing? Do you relish the chance to write them, or do you dread it?

