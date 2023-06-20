Director Profile: Ingmar Bergman

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Ingmar Bergman.

Highly recommended: Summer with Monika, Smiles of a Summer Night, The Seventh Seal, Wild Strawberries, The Magician, The Virgin Spring, Through a Glass Darkly, Winter Light, The Silence, Persona (top 100), Hour of the Wolf, Shame, The Passion of Anna, Cries and Whispers, Scenes from a Marriage, Fanny and Alexander (top 100)

Recommended: Thirst, Summer Interlude, Sawdust and Tinsel, Brink of Life, The Magic Flute, Autumn Sonata, From the Life of the Marionettes, The Making of Fanny and Alexander, Saraband

Worth a look: Crisis, Port of Call, The Devil’s Eye, All These Women, The Rite, The Touch

Next week’s director is… Raoul Walsh!

