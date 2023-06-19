Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 19

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jonathan, a television researcher, took 36 years to get on the show;

Mary Kate, a nonprofit director, works with the Kansas City Irish Center; and

Ben, a content marketing strategist, is a real-life action hero. Ben is a one-day champ with winnings of $6,198.

Jeopardy!

IT’S A SPECIAL DAY // TV // “F”IVE LETTER WORDS // THE ANIMAL KINGDOM // ON THE STATE’S LONGEST WESTERN BORDER // GETTING AN EYEFUL

DD1 – $1,000 – “F”IVE LETTER WORDS – It’s a genus of tree that can be grown as a houseplant such as the fiddle-leaf fig (Ben lost $800 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Ben $3,400, Mary Kate $1,200, Jonathan $800.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $4,000, Mary Kate $400, Jonathan $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

FIRST SPEECHES IN SHAKESPEARE // RANDOM FACTS // WHAT AN IDIOM! // GENERAL ASSEMBLY // WEIGHTS & MEASURES // LET’S MAKE A MOVIE CROSSOVER!

DD2 – $1,200 – FIRST SPEECHES IN SHAKESPEARE – “Take but good note & you shall see in him the triple pillar of the world transformed into a strumpet’s fool” (At -$800, Mary Kate wagered $1,000 and missed.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GENERAL ASSEMBLY – In absentia he was sentenced to death in 1940, weeks after a London radio speech in which he asked the French to keep fighting (Mary Kate dropped $500 from her score of $600.)

There was a wipeout on the DDs today, but the players who found them didn’t have much to wager on them anyway. Ben was able to make some progress in DJ while his opponents didn’t offer a rally, so Ben was well in front for FJ at $10,000 vs. $100 for Mary Kate. Jonathan finished in the red at -$600.

Final Jeopardy!

ENTERTAINERS – In 2022 Jeff Bezos awarded her $100 million to give to charitable causes because “she gives with her heart”

Both players were incorrect on FJ. Ben dropped $1,000 to win with $9,000 for a two-day total of $15,198.

Final scores: Ben $9,000, Mary Kate $100, Jonathan -$600.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that North Dakota’s longest western border is with Montana.

Judging the writers: For LET’S MAKE A MOVIE CROSSOVER!, they couldn’t seem to decide if there should be some kind of connection between the two parts of the responses or not. The first two clues had the second part build on the first, but the last three were just two things slapped together seemingly at random.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is ficus? DD2 – What is “Antony and Cleopatra”? DD3 – Who was Charles de Gaulle? FJ – Who is Dolly Parton?

