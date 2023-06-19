Greatest TV Commercial Tournament: Round 3!

Well the technical difficulties last round may have had a quashing effect on participation, here’s hoping that doesn’t repeat itself!!!

In Round 2, the biggest blowout came in the first round posted (and therefore was up on the Avocado roughly 16 hours longer than the last one): Tootsie Roll’s “How Many Licks” took a sledgehammer to Macintosh’s “I’m a Mac, I’m a PC” ad campaign. The final score was 54-8.

The closest matchup was between GEICO’s Tag Team commercial and LBJ’s warning of nuclear annihilation. President Johnson’s “Daisy” ad beat “Scoop, There it Is!” by 3 points, 18-15.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, this round will end on Wednesday 6/21 at 10PM Eastern!

