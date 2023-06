I’m on the road again this weekend, but I’m sure I’ll pop in to goof on the news and get some space from family. This week’s bird is the hoatzin, here are some links with info on our neat-looking friend which I used this week while pilfering high definition nature photos.

https://tinyurl.com/5n8hvpkv

https://tinyurl.com/bt25p3jf

https://tinyurl.com/3znptvm9

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...