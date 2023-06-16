You Have A MEETING With the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Manu Mentiraz – Soon Meeting

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! If you want to check out what everybody is listening to on shuffle while also sharing your own mix, there’s no better place to meet… so we’re celebrating by making our special word of the day MEETING!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Meeting” in the title of them! But if you’re running late for the meeting, don’t be panicked! You can post whatever playlist you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

XTC – The Meeting Place

