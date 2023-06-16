Job Rants Thread – 6/16/2023 – Open Table Blehs

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

Ever have those days where, while you might not be sick, depressed, or have any real reason to feel down, but just generally feel like crap? Yeah, that’s me, this week, so…

It’s also suddenly very hot here, today, and I’m healing up from a sunburn; so I imagine that’s not helping. Think I might lift some weights, take a shower, and read all your posts; provided of course, you’re all in an ranty-enough mood to make them. Stay well, my duckies, and I’ll catch you all, next week.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Though it might not have felt like it leading up to now, it is in fact, summer. The only things cooking outside right now should be on the grill.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...