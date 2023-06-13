TUESDAY TUESDAY TUESDAY!!!! It’s the Tuesday Politics thread

Yeah, I said I wasn’t going to be here. Guess what? I am. Plans change and shit happens. Let’s just leave it there.

So this is the big doings today:

BREAKING: US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, will be handling the arraignment and bond issues during the Trump hearing tomorrow in Miami, not Judge Aileen Cannon.https://t.co/GG9KjIOqgB — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) June 12, 2023

And while Cannon will not be on the bench for the arraignment, she still may be the judge for the trial. Here’s some reassurance on that front:

Getting several questions about whether Trump can opt for a bench trial, esp if Cannon remains. Answer is no–no bench trial unless prosecutors agree. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 12, 2023

We will have a transcript of the proceedings tomorrow:

JUST IN: Duty magistrate rejects press coalition motion to permit photography ahead of tomorrow' Trump arraignment and to approve release of recording.



But he says a transcript of the proceedings should be available same-day.https://t.co/dM9Azec8oM — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 13, 2023

There’s my three. I will definitely maybe not be here next week, so that PT thread is definitely maybe up for grabs. Do your thing. Follow the rules, buddy system please, and no touching the exhibits! Let’s be on our best behavior for this field trip!

