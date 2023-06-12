Summer Game Fest Season Live-Chat for June 12th: Ubisoft, Capcom, and More

E3 is dead. Bring on the Keighley and Summer Game Fest! Every day from now until Thursday, June 15th, there will be a live-chat thread for the day’s livestreams, going up one hour before the first event of the day.

Today’s schedule:

Monday June 12, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST: Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward Monday June 12, 1pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9pm BST: Dames 4 Games

Dames 4 Games Monday June 12, 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST: Capcom Showcase

Capcom Showcase Monday June 12, 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST: Black Voices in Gaming

A fairly comprehensive schedule of events can be found here. The official Summer Game Fest website can be found here.

Live-chat in the comments below!

