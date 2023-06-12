Ad Space – It’s Slinky!

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

It’s Slinky!

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

Everyone wants a Slinky! You want to get a Slinky!

Gonna be a short analysis this week. This is really a pretty simple ad – it’s just showing the various ways people can play with a Slinky, while playing a jingle about how great Slinkies are. That’s it.

That the ad proved to be such a great success is due to how catchy the jingle is, but “catchiness” is something that … well, if I was a music major, maybe I could break down what makes some songs catchy and others not. But I ain’t a music major, so all I have to say is:

Enjoy having this song stuck in your head for the next few hours!

